AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee (reports needed), Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Awesome Kong, Xavier Woods, Westin Blake, Jerry Jarrett

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW Panther Arena. The show features the final push for Saturday’s AEW All Out. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from today’s AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 34 percent of the voters. I gave the show a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade. We did not have a live review and therefore did not have a poll.

Birthdays and Notables

-Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens) is 46.

-Xavier Woods (Austin Watson) is 37.

-Westin Blake (Cory Weston) is 36. He worked as Wesley Blake in WWE.

-The late Jerry Jarrett was born on September 4, 1942. He died of a heart attack at age 80 on February 14, 2023.