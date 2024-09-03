NXT TV live coverage, Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today, last week’s NXT TV grade, Bob Evans, TJP, The Bunny, Marianna Komlos, Steve Rickard

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from NXT No Mercy. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Bash in Berlin and NXT No Mercy at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. My Q&A audio show will return on Monday.

-We had a technical issue with last week’s NXT television show poll. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Evans is 52.

-TJP (TJ Perkins) is 40.

-The Bunny (Laura Dennis) is 37. She also worked as Allie in Impact Wrestling.

-The late Marianna Komlos was born on September 3, 1969. She played the role of Mrs. Cleavage in the Beaver Cleavage skits on WWE television. She died of breast cancer at age 35 on September 26, 2004.

-The late Steve Rickard was born on September 3, 1929. He died at age 85 on April 5, 2015.