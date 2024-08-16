Afa Anoa’i dead at age 81

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Pro wrestling legend Afa Anoa’i died on Friday at age 81. The cause of death was not disclosed. Afa was hospitalized in January with pneumonia and suffered two mild heart attacks earlier this year.
Powell’s POV: It’s been a tough year for the family, which is still mourning the loss of Afa’s brother Sika, who died on June 25. Afa’s daughter Vale shared the news of her father’s passing along with a nice tribute to him. My condolences to the Anoa’i family as well as Afa’s friends and many fans.
Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express. Your strength was absolutely superhuman. You fought all the way to the end, and the end was peaceful. That’s all I could have hoped for. I love you so very much. pic.twitter.com/0mt5blynH3
— Vale Anoa’i (@ValeAnoai) August 16, 2024
