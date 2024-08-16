What's happening...

Afa Anoa’i dead at age 81

August 16, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend Afa Anoa’i died on Friday at age 81. The cause of death was not disclosed. Afa was hospitalized in January with pneumonia and suffered two mild heart attacks earlier this year.

Powell’s POV: It’s been a tough year for the family, which is still mourning the loss of Afa’s brother Sika, who died on June 25. Afa’s daughter Vale shared the news of her father’s passing along with a nice tribute to him. My condolences to the Anoa’i family as well as Afa’s friends and many fans.

