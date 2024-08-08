TKO second quarter earnings report and call, TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Sable, Scott D’Amore, Shayna Baszler, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TKO will release the 2024 second quarter earnings report today. Executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro will host a conference call to discuss the report today at 7CT/8ET. I will have live notes regarding the WWE related items.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Jordynne Grace holding an open challenge for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last Thursday’s TNA Impact a B+ grade for a show that was much stronger than the Slammiversary fallout episode the prior week.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a B grade in our post show poll from 34 percent of the voters. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 73 percent of the vote. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade for a hot SummerSlam fallout edition.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rena Lesnar, who worked as Sable in WWE, is 57.

-Former TNA executive vice president Scott D’Amore is 50.

-Shayna Baszler is 44.

-Joe Gacy (Joseph Ruby) is 37.

-Zack Gibson (Jack Rea) of The Grizzled Young Vets tag team is 34. He also went by Rip Fowler in NXT.