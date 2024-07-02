What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s NXT Heatwave go-home show

July 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Contract signing for the Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears four-way for the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave

-NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice meet face-to-face before their title match at NXT Heatwave

-Michin vs. Jaida Parker in a street fight

-Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

-Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

-Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Joe Coffey and Wolfgang

Powell’s POV: NXT Heatwave will be held on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

