NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s NXT Heatwave go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Contract signing for the Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears four-way for the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave

-NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice meet face-to-face before their title match at NXT Heatwave

-Michin vs. Jaida Parker in a street fight

-Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

-Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

-Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Joe Coffey and Wolfgang

Powell's POV: NXT Heatwave will be held on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.