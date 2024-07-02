What's happening...

New John Cena movie trailer for “Jackpot!”

July 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The trailer for the movie Jackpot! starring Awkwafina, John Cena and Simu Liu has been released. Check it out below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Awkwafina plays an actress who wins a billion dollar grand lottery with the catch being that she until sundown to collect her prize, and anyone who kills the winner and takes the ticket will win the prize. Cena plays an amateur lottery protection agent, while Liu plays a rival protection agent. The movie will stream August 15 via Amazon. For more details regarding the film, check out Deadline.com.

