By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released the the following Wyatt Sicks social media video on Monday.

we made them remember. pic.twitter.com/63evlJNVHc — Wyatt Sicks (@WyattSicks) June 24, 2024

Powell’s POV: This is an official video and Wyatt Sicks social media account, as it was retweeted by WWE after it was released.