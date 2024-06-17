WWE Raw in Corpus Christi, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Minoru Suzuki, Jack Perry, Sweet Daddy Siki, Sandman, Ted Arcidi, Rezar, Bayley, Scott Norton, Chuck Palumbo, Cezar Bononi, Paul Jones, Ultimate Warrior, Buddy Roberts, Brad Armstrong, Dick Murdoch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center. The features the fallout from WWE Clash at the Castle. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Clash at the Castle at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. My Q&A audio show will return on Monday.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Toledo, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Fairfax, Thursday’s AEW Collision taping in Allentown, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Chicago. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Minoru Suzuki is 56 today. Apparently, no other wrestler had the balls to be born on the same day (not that I blame them).

-Sweet Daddy Siki (Reginald Siki) turned 84 on Sunday.

-Ted Arcidi turned 66 on Sunday.

-The Sandman (James Fullington) turned 61 on Sunday.

-Rezar (Gzim Selmani) of the AOP tag team turned 30 on Sunday.

-Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) turned 27 on Sunday.

-The late Ultimate Warrior (born James Hellwig) was born on June 16, 1959. He died of a heart attack on April 8, 2014.

-The late Paul Jones (Paul Frederik) was born on June 16, 1942. He died the week of April 18, 2018.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on June 16, 1947. He died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012.

-Scott Norton turned 63 on Saturday.

-Chuck Palumbo turned 53 on Saturday.

-Cezar Bononi turned 38 on Saturday.

-Bayley (Pamela Martinez) turned 35 on Saturday.

-The late Brad Armstrong (Robert James) was born on June 15, 1962. He died on November 1, 2012 at age 50.

-The late Dick Murdoch died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996 at age 49.