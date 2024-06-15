WWE Clash at the Castle results: Powell’s live review of Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in an I Quit match for the WWE Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Clash at the Castle

Streamed live June 15, 2024 on Peacock

Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hyrdo

WWE Clash at the Castle Pre-Show Notes

-The pre-show was hosted by Michael Cole, who was joined by Big E and Kevin Owens at a desk in the empty venue.

-A pre-taped Jackie Redmond interview with Drew McIntyre in the seats of the empty arena aired. She noted that he recently re-signed with WWE and questioned why he did when he’s upset by so many things in the company. McIntyre said he was considering taking time off. He spoke about losing his sister in-law and family issues. McIntyre said he sat down with his wife and they decided that “you don’t leave when you’re on a heater.” Nice. Redmond said WWE feels like it is on a heater. McIntyre said the roster is on fire and the matches and athleticism are on a new level. They previewed additional footage from the interview for later in the show.

-Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri were interviewed in a backstage area by Cathy Kelley. Gable said his team would do what he says and it would lead to a different game play. Gable emphasized “no matter what” while talking about his team. Dupri wore a protective boot on her left foot and was asked about her injury. Gable said she was fine. Gable asked where Akira Tozawa was and then barked at Otis by saying, “I told you to keep track of him.” Gable said Tozawa would pay on Monday.

-There was a video package on whether fan signs are back in WWE. Various wrestlers commented on the fan signs. Damian Priest said it’s the perfect time to bring them back. Various wrestlers spoke about some of their favorite signs.

-WWE Women’s Champion Bayley was interviewed by Kelley in the backstage area. She said she would beat Piper Niven. She said she was sorry it had to happen in front of Niven’s friends and family, but she had to do what she had to do. “Back to you, Michael Cole, you idiot,” Bayley said at the end. Cole laughed (fans were filing into the venue).

-Chelsea Green joined the pre-show panel and spoke about how she would be WWE Women’s Champion if Piper Niven beats Bayley. She said “we” will win the title. Owens spoke about how he and “a fellow Canadian” claimed “we” were tag team champions. Owens said it wasn’t true because he was the tag team champions and he added that it ended terribly. Funny.

-A Roddy Piper video package aired. Narrator Peter Rosenberg acknowledged that Piper was born in Canada rather than Scotland. Kayfabe, brother!

-The second part of Jackie Redmond’s interview with Drew McIntyre aired. It was heavily in-character with McIntyre responding to critics such as Michael Cole, who labeled him a hypocrite. He also spoke about winning the championship during the empty venue era caused by the pandemic. McIntyre said Damian Priest plays the role of champion. McIntyre noted that he’s been around WWE for twenty years and is still younger than Priest.

-Redmond replaced Cole at the pre-show desk. There were fans wearing CM Punk t-shirts behind the panel, so perhaps not all Scottish fans are hoping he doesn’t cost McIntyre the title.

-William Regal spoke in a video package about UK talent and holding a PLE in Scotland.

-Cathy Kelley spoke backstage about the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. She mentioned that Jade Cargill lost a bag in transit. She struggled while trying to say the names of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, but she composed herself and got it right, then chuckled. It happens.