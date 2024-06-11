WWE Clash at the Castle lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the Clash at the Castle event that will be held on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hyrdo.

-Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship (Judgment Day members are banned from ringside)

-Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in an I Quit match for the WWE Championship

-Bayley vs. Piper Niven for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

-Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: No new matches were announced on Monday, but Judgment Day are banned from ringside during the World Heavyweight Championship match per the stipulation of Drew McIntyre’s win over Finn Balor on Raw. Join me for my live review of WWE Clash at the Castle as the show streams Saturday on Peacock starting with either a match on the two-hour pre-show (why?) or when the main card starts at 1CT/2ET. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).