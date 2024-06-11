NXT TV live coverage, “Who Killed WCW?” on Vice, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Magnum T.A., Mike Enos, Johnny Candido, Hikaru Shida, Dusty Rhodes

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Battleground. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The second episode of the “Who Killed WCW?” airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. The four-part series is produced by Seven Bucks Productions and Dark Side of the Ring co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener.

-Last week’s NXT finished with an A grade from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade and felt it was a solid go-home show for Battleground.

Birthdays and Notables

-Magnum T.A. (Terry Allen) is 65.

-Mike Enos, who also worked as Blake Beverly, is 61.

-Johnny Candido (Johnny Candito) is 42.

-Hikaru Shida is 36.

-Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels Jr.) died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.