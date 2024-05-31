WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-What’s next for WWE Champion Cody Rhodes?

-The coronation of Queen of the Ring Nia Jax

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena.