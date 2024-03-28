AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Adam Copeland defends the TNT Title in a Cope Open Challenge

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a quarterfinal tournament match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a quarterfinal tournament match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles

-Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Lance Archer

-Kyle O’Reilly in action

Powell's POV: Collision will be held in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens.