ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Diamante

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena in action

-Evil Uno vs. JD Drake

-Nick Comoroto vs. Dalton Castle

-Cole Karter and Griff Garrison in action

-Hikaru Shida speaks

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).