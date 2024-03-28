TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

-An 8-4-1 match for a shot at the Knockouts Championship starting with Havok, Masha Slamovich, Alisha Edwards, and Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna, Xia Brookside, Rosemary, and Ash By Elegance

-Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Bailey

-AJ Francis and Rich Swann explain their actions

-Josh Alexander speaks

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.