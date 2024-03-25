AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a quarterfinal tournament match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles
-Adam Copeland holds an open challenge for the TNT Title
Powell's POV: Collision will be held in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens.
