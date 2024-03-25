AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a quarterfinal tournament match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles

-Adam Copeland holds an open challenge for the TNT Title

Powell's POV: Collision will be held in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens.