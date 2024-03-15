ROH on HonorClub results (3/14): Robinson’s review of Mercedes Martinez vs. Abadon, and Diamante vs. Billie Starkz in ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 55)

Taped March 7, 2024 in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena

Streamed March 14, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

We started the show with some shots of the crowd and a rundown of some of the matches for tonight, including Diamante vs. Billie Starkz in a tournament match and two more four corners survival matches.

1. Diamante vs. Billie Starkz in an ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament quarterfinal match. Diamante tried for a quick roll up and got a two count. The women traded a couple of nearfall roll ups and then tried to throw Starkz with a belly to belly but there was some miscommunication and it was a weird bump. Diamante hit a dropkick for a two count and Strakz rolled out of the ring. Diamante followed and threw Starkz into the ring steps and barricades. Starkz hit a reversal on a throw and hit a huracanrana off the ring steps and hit her head in an ugly move. Back in the ring Diamante hit a rope hung neckbreaker and got a two count. Diamante worked a neck crank until Starkz fought out but

Diamante hit an around the world Russian leg sweep and then a splash and got a two count. Diamante hit a European uppercut and got another two count. Starkz fought out of the corner with a rewind kick and tossed Diamante outside and hit a trio of running dives onto Diamante on the outside. Starkz hit a backbreaker out of a vertical suplex and got a two count. Starkz went up top bit Diamante cut her off and pulled her down. Starkz hit a kick and went back up top but Diamante got up and Starkz jumped off. Diamante went for a wheelbarrow but Starkz hit a facebuster. Starkz went for a suplex but Diamante got a rollup for a two count.

Diamante hit a chaos theory german that was super high on Starkz’ head and got a two count. Diamante worked over Starkz with some chops but Billie came back with a lariat for a double down. The women traded blows in the middle of the ring to the “boo, yeah” chant on the correct competitors. They even traded running forearms but then Diamante hit a wheelbarrow stunner and Shurnoi for a very believable two count. Starkz came back with a spin kick and a swan dive for only a two count. Starkz locked in a half nelson crossface for the submission win.

Billie Starkz defeated Diamante by submission to advance to the semifinals.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Some mistimed moves and some ugly bumps early. But after that it was a nice hard hitting match with a couple of really close nearfalls. Two great competitors and a very good match. The only knock I can give is the outcome felt predictable.

2. Aaron Solo vs. Lee Johnson. Johnson hit a couple of side head lock takeovers early. There was a clean break and a handshake and then Solo went outside and shook the hands of the fans and then the ref. Solo didn’t clean break the second time but Johnson turned it around and hit his big dropkick. Johnson ran into a back elbow and then Solo threw Johnson throat first into the ring ropes. The ref got between them to check on Johnson but eventually Solo mounted Johnson with some punches. Solo hit a vertical suplex and got a two count.

Johnson got a roll up and a quick two count, but Solo came right back with a t-bone suplex for a two count. Solo tried to throw Johnson back into the ropes but Johnson reversed it and Solo went into the ropes throat first, but not nearly as scary looking the second time. Johnson fired up and hit a pair of lariats and then one in the corner. Johnson hit a vertical suplex and kipped up. Johnson flip-dove onto Solo on the outside and threw him back in the ring. Johnson went up top for a flying nothing but then he immediately hit blue thunder for a two count.

Johnson fired up and tried his reverse DDT but Solo fought out. Solo pushed Johnson towards the ref, but not bump and then Solo hit a trouble in paradise kick for a two count. Solo went to the top and hit a double stomp and got another two count. We got a “ROH” chant. Solo tried for a butterfly move but then they traded a pair of roll up nearfalls. Johnson hit a middle rope snake eyes and hit his reverse DDT for the pinfall.

Lee Johnson defeated Aaron Solo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Johnson has plenty of great moves in his arsenal and that reverse DDT is the least of them. I hate that it’s his finisher. Another win for Johnson, but he barely connected with the hometown crowd and that’s disappointing.

3. Robyn Renegade vs. Lady Frost vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Leyla Hirsch in a Four Corner Survival match. The three faces jumped Renegade early and she fled to ringside. Hogan got a one count roll up on Hirsch and then Frost rolled up Hogan for a broken up nearfall. Hirsch hit two arm drags on the others. Frost hit a step up kick in the corner on Hirsch. Renegade tried to get back in but got dumped to ringside. Hogan hit a leg drop on Frost and Renegade broke it up and came in and worked over all the women in the ring. Renegade got an eye rake on Frost and then a lungblower for a broken up nearfall.

Hirsch worked over Renegade in the corner and then Hirsch locked in a body lock and sleeper, but Renegade broke it with an eye rake. Hogan hit a superkick on Renegade and got a broken up nearfall. All four women traded forearm in the middle until they all traded big kicks, and then Hirsch hit a big german on Frost. Hogan hit a superkick on Hirsch for a two count. Hirsh hit a Saito suplex on Hogan. Frost hit a cannonball on Hirsch and Hogan in the corner. Renegade hit an ugly looking move on Frost but then got dumped into the ropes by Hogan who hit a hip attack. Hogan hit Face the Music (a fisherman’s neckbreaker move) and got the three count.

Kiera Hogan beat Robyn Renegade, Lady Frost, and Kiera Hogan in a Four Corner Survival match with a pinfall on Robyn Renegade.

Backstage, Griff Garrison and Cole Karter were hyping themselves up for their match later. Maria came in and told them that they own their own careers. Maria ripped into Garrison for losing to Adam Copeland on Collision. Maria told them that Beretta and Cassidy are jealous of their potential. Maira said she wants to be proud, and that “they aren’t going to disappoint her, right?”

4. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Aisha in a Proving Ground match. Athena blasted Aisha with a forearm and mounted her with punches and then jawed at the ref. Athena hit a gourd buster suplex and posed. Aisha locked in a backslide and used it as a hip attack. Aisha hit a hip attack in the corner and went to the top. Athena pushed her off onto the apron and then hit a baseball dropkick to send Aisha to the floor. Athena slammed Aisha into the barricades. Back in the ring, Athena hit a snapmare and kick to the back. Aisha hit a one armed spinebuster but it only got a one count. Athena hit a codebreaker from the middle rope. Athena stomped Aisha’s head into the mat on the apron while Aisha was rope hung. Athena hit a running big boot. Athena locked in a leg grapevined abdominal stretch for the submission.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Aisha by submission in a Proving Ground match.

After the match, Athena hit a running knee while Aisha was sitting next to the ring steps, and then did it again. Athena got a mic and asked Atlanta if that was all they had to offer. The fans chanted “ATL” and Athena said that Atlanta wasn’t good enough to wipe her ass. Athena ran down her catch phrases including “The main event of ROH”. Athena said she was bored by the lack of competition. She said her own locker room was too scared to step up so they made up a second place championship. Athena said that after she beat Nyla Rose, she tucked tail and ran. Athena said she was going to “open every door around the world” to find that competition. Hikaru Shida made her way out with a kendo stick. Shida got in the ring and challenged Athena by pointing her kendo stick at the belt. Riccaboni told us Tony Khan made the match official for Supercard of Honor.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Totally fine Proving Ground match. Aisha looked fine enough in there, but at this point I’m ready to say Athena could carry a mop to a good match. Shida vs. Athena should be a good match, and that was a fine enough way to set it up. What was left of the crowd seemed to be into Shida, so that’s encouraging.

5. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti vs. “The Iron Savages” Bulk Bronson, Beefcake Boulder, and Jacked Jameson. During the entrance of Savages, Andretti took the mic and said they were fine with “Titty City” and Savage Sauce, and then he challenged Bronson to a chug off. Andretti did his water bottle trick as Bronson tired to chug his sauce.

Savages tried to attack, but Top Flight dumped them to ringside and dove on them. Back in the ring, Dante hit a superkick on Bronson and he and Andretti hit superkicks on Jameson. Boulder came in and Andretti tried to crossbody him but just bounced off. Andretti dodged Titty City and dumped Boulder to ringside. Bronson hit a Michinoku Driver with Andretti onto Martin, nasty looking. Jameson came in and hit a running splash on Darius. Boulder came in and stomped around and shook the whole damn ring and then suplexed Darius.

Boulder missed a middle rope moonsault after humping at the corner. Darius fought out with a wall walk moonsault splash. Darius came in and hit a high knee lift on Jameson. Darius dove onto Bronson at ringside and then hit a springboard crossbody for a broken up nearfall. Top flight hit a double team move and was able to hit a tornado DDT on Boulder. Top Flight hit a tandem dropkick german suplex on Bronson. Andretti hit a running shooting star and then Dante came off the top with a splash off the top for the pinfall.

Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti defeated “The Iron Savages” Bulk Bronson, Beefcake Boulder, and Jacked Jameson by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Typical six man tag action. Lots of moving parts, but it all flowed together. Top Flight and Andretti do some many crazy moves, I don’t think I even got them all in during my recap. Savages are big dumb oafs who always look pretty good in defeat and make smaller guys like Top Flight look great.

Backstage Lexi asked Lee Johnson the secret to his recent success. He said he’s not here to take part, but to take over. Johnson said he’s not planning to slow down, “Welcome to the Shotty Show”…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Too much off a heel promo here, this doesn’t track with the come from behind wins he’s been racking up. I wanted a more down to earth, aw shucks promo here.

6. Jacobi Watts and Nick Comoroto vs. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake. Drake jumped Comoroto and Watts before the bell and then it ran. Workhorsemen worked over Comoroto in the corner and then Drake hit his outside-in shoulder dive. Drake hit a scoop slam and a falling headbutt. Drake hit some chops on Comoroto in the corner but that just seemed to fire up Comoroto and he came back with a scoop, but Henry go the blind tag and kicked out the leg of Comoroto while he was holding Drake. Comoroto blocked Henry’s kicks and fought off both Workhorsemen for a bit. Henry hit a back suplex on Watts on the apron outside. Drake hit a running belly to belly on Comoroto in the ring. Workhorsement hit some running moves in the corner. Drake hit a spinebuster and Henry hit a double stomp off the top for the pinfall.

“The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake defeated Jacobi Watts and Nick Comoroto.

After the match, Watts pulled Comoroto to his feet and shook his hand. Comoroto followed Watts to the back in a manner that looked like he was under mind control or something.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a mugging, and I love it. I love to see The Workhorsmen looking good. Call me a stan, I don’t care. The Watts Comoroto mind control thing probably goes nowhere.

7. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Darian Bengston. Bengston tried to use the code of honor to his advantage and got one uppercut in. Bengston tried to go off the top but got powerbombed onto the top turnbuckle. Archer hit a lariat and then a vertical suplex that launched Bengston out of the ring. Roberts laid in a punch on the outside while Archer distracted the ref. Archer hit a running shoulder tackle in the corner but missed a second. Bengston got in a few punches and hit an enzuigiri but then ran right into a huge lariat. Archer hit a huge chokeslam and then hit Blackout for the pinfall.

Lance Archer defeated Darian Bengston by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match, but they are always a fun sprints with Archer.

A recap aired on the Dalton Castle match with Johnny TV from two weeks ago…

Backstage, Lexi asked Taya Valkyrie what being a “Boy mom in Slam Town” is like. Dalton Castle showed up and asked where The Boys were. Valkyrie spouted various facts about The Boys as Castle looked all around for them. Valkyrie asked for security, who arrived and pulled Castle away. Valkyrie said The Boys were with Daddy learning how to be TV ready…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Oh boy, this one continues.

8. Mercedes Martinez vs. Abandon in an ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament quarterfinal match. Abadon hit a headbutt out of the code of honor and then some double knees in the corner. Abandon hit a somersault dive off the apron onto Martinez on the floor. Martinez hit a superkick to take back over. Back in the ring, Martinez hit a pair of butterfly suplexes and then locked in a choke with the butterfly before hitting a third suplex. Abandon hit a flying head scissors but ran right into a clothesline from Martinez for a two count. Martinez locked in a head and arm stretch until Abadon fought out.

Abandon hit a running boot, but Martinez hit a big forearm to put Abadon down. Abandon hit a fulcrum codebreaker for a two count. Martinez hit a huge Saito suplex and then a running kick in the corner for a two count. Martinez locked in a half crab but Abadon was able to get to the ropes. Abandon hit a huracanrana and landed on her head, and then a cutter too, but Martinez had already rolled to the ropes. On the apron, Abandon tried a DDT but Martinez blocked and then hit a running knee strike to the face. Martinez hit an anarchist suplex onto the floor. Back in the ring, Martinez got a two count nearfall. Abandon screamed in Martinez’ face and bit her arm. Abandon hit a float over DDT and got a two count. Someone popped up on the apron and hit Abadon in the back and Martinez hit a fisherman’s buster for the three count.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Abadon by pinfall to advance to the semifinals of the ROH Women’s TV Title tournament.

After the match, Diamante took the towel off her head and celebrated with Martinez while they walked up the ramp…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another good match. Abadon is starting to grow on me. They really feel like a Mankind kind of wrestler. Martinez vs Starkz is going to be good.

9. Slim J vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. AR Fox vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) in a Four Corner Survival match. Fox was the “hometown” favorite and got some chants as the match got going. Slim J slid out of the ring instead of the code of honor, and Fox dove on him. Cartwheel hit a cartwheel kick to knock Fox off. Cartwheel hit his flagpole trip and pommel elbow drop for a broken up nearfall on Komander. Fox hit a spinning suplex on Cartwheel. Slim J hit a low blow right in front of the ref and dumped Fox to ringside. Cartwheel tried a cartwheel reversal but Slim J punched him in the junk. Slim J hit a cutter and got a two count.

Slim J hit a springboard DDT for a two count on Cartwheel. Slim J went to the top but Fox cut him off and hit a cutter of his own for a two count. Fox hit a rope hung DDT and a twisting suplex on Cartwheel for a broken up nearfall. Komander got a roll up on Fox for a two count. Komander belly to belly threw Fox into Slim J in the corner. Komander hit a fireman’s carry backbreaker on Fox for a broken up nearfall. Cartwheel put Komander on the top turnbuckle and they fought a bit until Cartwheel got knocked off. Slim J broke it all up and then got flagpole swept, and Komander came off the top with a codebreaker on Cartwheel. Slim J dove onto Komander at ringside.

Slim J hit a flying reverse DDT on Fox in the ring for a two count. Slim J tried to dive at ringside but got his feet caught and crashed and burned. Komander and Cartwheel cartwheeled up and down the ramp and then Komander hit a “Mexican” Destroyer at ringside. Komander went up top but Slim J cut him off and he and Fox both went up top after Komander. Fox got dumped to ringside and Slim J got hung up on the rope by his crotch. Komander hit a rope walking shooting star press on Slim J for the pinfall.

Komander beat Slim J, Jack Cartwheel, and AR Fox in a Four Corner Survival match by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another crazy lucha match.

In a hotel room, Eddie Kingston said that one year ago Mark Briscoe couldn’t get his shot against Claudio because he got injured. Eddie told Briscoe to bring his whole family so that they can show everyone the art of pro wrestling. Eddie said he respects Briscoe and that he deserves this opportunity…

A graphic listed the Kingston vs. Briscoe match for the ROH Title as official. Another graphic listed the Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada match for the Continental Crown on Dynamite…

10. “Maria’s Baby Boys” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter (w/ Maria) vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta (w/ Chuck Taylor). Cassidy teased an early hands in pockets but Karter cut him off and they traded arm drags until Cassidy put his hand up to block and then went hands in pockets for a moment. Beretta in and they hit a couple of tandem moves and Beretta got a one count after Cassidy tried to make the cover first. Garrison came in and ate a kick and some chops. Cassidy and Beretta hit a double suplex and Cassidy got a two count off it. Garrison came back with some punches but it didn’t last long as he got the ten turnbuckle smash treatment. Maria got on the apron quickly so that Garrison could hit a big boot. Garrison hit a corner splash for a two count.

Karter came in and threw some mounted punches on Cassidy and then hit a suplex for a two count. Cassidy fought out of the corner and kicked both Baby Boys off. Beretta got the hot tag and hit some clothes lines, a leaping double knees, and some German suplexes. Beretta dove onto Garrison on the outside. Taylor and Beretta were going to hug but Maria got in the way so that Karter could get the distraction. Back in the ring Baby Boys hit a tandem move with a big boot for a two count. Garrison came in and hit some mounted forearms. Baby Boys hit some tandem moves and Garrison hit a flapjack suplex for a broken up nearfall. Garrison hit a scoop slam and Karter missed a 450 splash. Beretta hit a Saito suplex and got the hot tag to Cassidy.

Cassidy hit his kicks on both Baby Boys and then a double dropkick. Cassidy hit a top rope crossbody on Garrison and then a swinging DDT on Karter for a two count. Maria grabbed Cassidy’s foot and then all the men hit big moves on each other in succession until Karter hit his big dropkick. Cassidy hit Stun Dog and Beretta hit a half nelson suplex. Cassidy dove onto Garrison outside. Maria got on the apron and asked for a hug, and Taylor got on the apron and got the hug instead. Beretta hit a piledriver and Cassidy hit Orange Punch to get the pinfall on Karter.

Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta defeated “Maria’s Baby Boys” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter by pinfall.

After the match, SAP attacked the Baby Boys. Maria gave Serpentico the old mask, and then low blowed him. The Baby Boys took over the beat down. Best Friends came down the ramp for the save while Maria and the Baby Boys fled. There was a big group hug with SAP. The Best Friends did the Angelico dance…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Karter and Garrison kept up and held up their end of this match against two veterans, these kids are going to be stars one day. The match was a good quality TV match.

ROH is now the tale of two shows. While there is plenty of stuff to like, there is plenty to dislike as well. Just about everything the women are doing is good and the tag division is generally in a good place, if you can discount The Iron Savages. But there’s plenty of stuff that’s just “what are we doing here?” like “Sad Sack” Dalton Castle and Lee Johnson not connecting with the crowds, and Slim J doing blatant dick punches.