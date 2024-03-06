Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Sgt. Slaughter, WWE Rivals on Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Sgt. Slaughter delivered 276,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished 50th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage averaged 316,000 viewers for A&E and finished 59th in the cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.
Powell’s POV: Sunday’s shows ran opposite AEW Revolution. Last week’s Randy Orton biography tallied 377,00 viewers and a 0.11 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. The Rock had 351,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. Sunday’s biography spotlights Scott Hall, while the Rivals show focuses on Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.
