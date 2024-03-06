Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Sgt. Slaughter, WWE Rivals on Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Sgt. Slaughter delivered 276,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished 50th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage averaged 316,000 viewers for A&E and finished 59th in the cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Sunday’s shows ran opposite AEW Revolution. Last week’s Randy Orton biography tallied 377,00 viewers and a 0.11 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. The Rock had 351,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. Sunday’s biography spotlights Scott Hall, while the Rivals show focuses on Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.