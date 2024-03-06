Arrest warrant issued for former WWE wrestler Daniel Rodimer on murder charge

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued an arrest warrant for former WWE wrestler Daniel Rodimer on the charge of open murder. The warrant is related to the death of 47-year-old Christopher Tapp at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 29, 2023. Tapper’s death was originally labeled an accident, but police now say they have learned that he had an altercation at the resort prior to his death.

Powell’s POV: Rodimer debuted in WWE as a Tough Enough contestant and was signed to a developmental contract in 2006 before being released in 2007. He also ran unsuccessful political campaigns in Nevada and Texas.