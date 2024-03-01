AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Saturday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido
-Trish Adora vs. Riho
-Matt Sydal vs. Magnus for a spot in the eight-man scramble match at AEW Revolution
-Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch in action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Saturday in Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena. The show airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
