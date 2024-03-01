ROH on HonorClub results (2/29): Robinson’s review of Johnny TV vs. Dalton Castle for custody of The Boys, Taya Valkyrie vs. Queen Aminata in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 53)

Taped February 24, 2023 in Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena

Streamed February 29, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of some of the matches, including Blake Christian vs Komander and Dalton Castle and Johnny TV with The Boys on the line…

1. Taya Valkyrie vs. Queen Aminata in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal match.. The women exchanged some headlocks and takeovers to start until they exchanged some punches and chops in the corner. Aminata went for a hip attack in the corner, but Valkyrie slid out of the ring. Valkyrie knocked Aminata off the apron into the waiting arms of Jonny TV to take control on the outside. Valkyrie threw Aminata into the barricade at ringside and then suplexed her on the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, Valkyrie locked in an STF but Aminata got to the ropes for a break. Aminata got a sunset flip rollup for a two count, but Valkyrie came right back with a spear for a two count of her own.

Valkyrie taunted the crowd and slapped Aminata on the backside. Aminata hit a release german suplex to get the double down. The women traded forearms in the middle of the ring until Aminata got a suplex, clothesline, snapmare and PK. Aminata hit the facewash and hip attack in the corner for a two count. Valkyrie took back control with some strikes and a blue thunder for a two count. Valkyrie hit her butterfly bomb and got a two count. Aminata fought back with some strikes and a rollup for a two count. Aminata hit a headbutt and got the pinfall.

Queen Aminata defeated Taya Valkyrie by pinfall to advance to the semifinals of the ROH Women’s TV Title tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Total shocker and upset here. This destroys my whole bracket. Maybe they’re high enough on Queen Aminata to give her the TV Title, but I’m doubting that. This now feels like Billie Starkz’ tournament to win.

A recap of the tournament matches from last week aired…

2. Mike Sydal vs. Lee Johnson. The men did the feeling out process with waist locks and armlocks.The men traded some roll up nearfalls to a standstill. Sydal offered a handshake and used it to grab a headlock, but Johnson got out and hit that big dropkick of his. Sydal hit a hotshot on the ropes to take back control and he locked in a chinlock. Sydal hit a scoop slam for a two count and stood up out of a bridge. Sydal locked in the chinlock again, but Johnson got out and hit some clotheslines and a neckbreaker and popped up with a kip up. Johnson hit blue thunder for a two count. Sydal hit a jawbreaker and roundhouse kick and went to the top, but cartwheeled off right into the reverse DDT of Johnson who got the three count.

Lee Johnson defeated Mike Sydal by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another win for Johnson, but still no one in the crowd is into anything he’s doing in his matches. His dropkick gets a mild pop and that’s about it.

3. Blake Christian vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes). Christian used a left handed code of honor to start the wild lucha opening of arm drags. Christian hit a roll up for a two count and Komander came right back with a dropkick to the face that slowed the match down. Komander hit a kick to the face and a running boot that sent Christian to the floor. Christian came right back in, but Komander hit a roll through double stomp and a springboard moonsault for a two count. Koamnder hit the post on a spear attempt and Christian kneed his head into the post. Christian hit a basement dropkick to the face for a two count. Christian hit a running dropkick that sent Komander to the floor.

Christian hit a running swan dive onto Komander on the outside. Christian ran Komander’s head into the stairs and rolled in to break the count. Christian hit a suplex off the steps onto the floor outside. Back in the ring, Christian went to the top and hit an elbow drop to the back and got a two count. Komander tried to fight back but his back gave out and Christian hit a backbreaker for a two count. Christian put Komander on the top turnbuckle but Komander fought him off, onto the apron, and hit a head-scissors that sent Christian to the floor. Komander slid him into the ring and went to the top and went for a 450 but Christian got the knees up. Christian went to the top and tried an elbow, but Komander got the knees up.

Christian tried a handspring back elbow, but Komander hit a dropkick to the back, Christian popped up and hit a round kick for the double down. “This is awesome” chanted the crowd. Komander hit a cradle, but rolled it into a half crab that Christian got a quick rope break on. Komander hit a slingshot and went up top, Christian went to the outside, but Komander adjusted on the ropes and hit a moonsault. Komander hit a rope walking shooting star press to get the pinfall.

Komander defeated Blake Christian by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A crazy lucha match of the week. Komander is so crazy on the ropes it’s almost surreal. Christian can do the crazy lucha style, but he’s got a heel swagger that is just bubbling under the surface and I’d love to see him just go full out heel.

Lexi Nair was on the stage and told us that Athena and Billie Starkz have called an emergency “MEM”? Athena said she’s heard online that her family is drifting apart. Athena said that Lexi is the problem and her chasing Dalton Castle and everyone else around backstage. Lexi looked complicit and seemed like she was going to change. Athena talked about her match from last week and put Nyla Rose over and then bragged about winning. Billie grabbed the mic and asked if she did good too. Athena said Robyn Renegade wasn’t a real challenge. Billie said she’s going to win all by herself. Athena asked Lexi and the crowd if they think Billie can win it all to cheers. Athena told Billie she has to win “or else”. Athena said that this is their year, her year. Athena said it’s her show with her rules…

4. Taiji Ishimori vs. Jacoby Watts. No entrance for Watts. Ishimori kicked away the code of honor. Ishimori hit a springboard move and then a neckbreaker for a two count. Ishimori tried to crossbody from the top but got caught and Watts hit a flatliner. Watts hit a splash in the corner but Ishimori hit some running move, but there was a weird cut and Watts was getting a two count. Ishimori hit a springboard kick. Ishismori hit an around the world into a crossface for the tapout.

Taiji Ishimori defeated Jacoby Watts by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Some weird edits in this one that made me think they tried to make chicken salad out something that just didn’t go well live.

Backstage Queen Aminata said that her win against Taya Valkyrie wasn’t easy, but the tournament will end with just her…

5. Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie) vs. Dalton Castle (w/”The Boys”) for custody of The Boys. As Castle made his entrance, the Iron Savages came out on stage and gave him some Savage Sauce, and just like that Sad Sack Castle was gone. Aubrey Edwards raised the hands of The Boys announcing that they were on the line in this match.

Lots of avoiding from TV at the start and Castle asked “are we going to do this all day?” and TV responded that he could. Castle picked an ankle and took down TV who went to ringside to regroup with Valkyrie. TV got a takedown and Castle went to ringside and regrouped with The Boys. Back in the ring Castle took control with some strikes and tried for an early Bangarang but got low bridged and dumped outside. TV followed him out and hit a knee to the face. TV grabbed The Boys and Valkyrie took a selfie. Edwards grabbed the phone and threatened to eject Valkyrie.

Back in the ring, TV tried a cartwheel and Castle turned it into one of his suplexes. Castle hit a DDT to the cheers of the dozens still in the arena. Castle hit a clothesline that sent TV outside to regroup with Valkyrie again. Castle followed out and got in Valkyrie’s face. TV jumped over Valkyrie and hit a kick to the head. TV ran Castle into the ring steps and dumped him on the barricade. Back in the ring, TV hit a neckbreaker and locked in a cravat as The Boys got the crowd into a chant for Castle. Castle fought out with a back elbow and hit some more of his suplexes. Castle hit a big boot and a german suplex that got Castle a two count. TV got a rolling neckbreaker for a two count.

Castle did a back suplex that sent TV onto the top rope crotch first. Castle hit another back suplex for a two count. TV got a boot up and went to the middle rope, but Castle cut him off. Castle went for some sort of inverted razor’s edge that dumped TV right on the top of his head. Valkyrie threw one of The Boys into the ring to distract the ref from the cover. Valkyrie grabbed the foot of Castle on the apron and TV pulled Castle up to the top and knocked him down onto The Boys. Valkyrie hit Castle from behind and TV came back and hit starship pain for the pinfall.

Johnny TV defeated Dalton Castle by pinfall to gain custody of The Boys.

TV and Valkyrie dragged The Boys up the ramp as Castle sat in the ring looking bewildered asking “what happened?” and Riccaboni said “heartbreak”. They cut to shots in the crowd of bored kids calling them “shook up”…

Robinson’s Ruminations: That one was slow and painful to watch. Both of these guys are accomplished acts who deserve better than wrestling in a darkened arena full of five dozen disinterested fans. That may well have been the smallest I have seen the crowd yet for an ROH taping.

This episode is utterly skippable. Between the terrible main event, the Ishimori match with more weird cuts than action, and the fact we only had five matches there’s just not much to recommend going back to see. I will have more to say about the show in my weekly ROH on HonorClub audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).