By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will hold the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event on Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. The event will stream live on Peacock at 6CT/7ET.

Powell’s POV: Given the way the end of Smackdown played out, one can only assume that they will make the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match official. WrestleMania XL will be held on April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field.