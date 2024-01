IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

U.S. Champion Logan Paul announced in an Instagram video (see below) that WWE has renewed his contract. Paul added that it’s going to be his full-time job and said he should stop treating it as a hobby.

Powell’s POV: Paul has done terrific work for WWE. I’m not sure what he means by full-time, but ideally the company will be able to use him more frequently.