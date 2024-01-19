Pro Wrestling Grind “Love It Loud” results: Vetter’s review of Mike Skyros vs. Ryan Mooney for the Grind Grand Championship, Miracle Generation vs. The Mane Event for the IWTV Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Pro Wrestling Grind “Love It Loud”

January 13, 2024 in Easthampton, Massachusetts at Pulaski Club

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

This is my first time seeing this promotion and a show held in this building. It is a small banquet room with chandeliers. The ring is set up at an angle and I thought it was odd, but I think it is set up this way so no chandeliers are over the ring. The crowd was maybe 100.

1. Rip Byson defeated Tyler Bateman at 13:56. Byson has a Brodie Lee look and he’s solid (but much shorter than Brodie was). Former ROH wrestler Bateman is usually seen on the West Coast so it’s a bit surprising to see him here. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to begin. They brawled to the floor and over the guardrail. Bateman hit an elbow drop onto Byson on the floor at 4:30. Finally back in the ring, Byson hit a bodyslam at 7:00. They brawled back to the floor. In the ring, Rip hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 10:30. Bateman hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Byson hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a top-rope moonsault for the pin. Solid brawl to kick off the show.

* Perry Von Vicious hit the ring and got a “welcome back!” chant. He’s been in Japan and I’ve suddenly seen a lot of him upon his return. I’ve jokingly called him Grizzly Adams, but he has very much a Chris Hero look and charisma, but he’s thinner than Hero. He said he wants a shot at the Grind Grand Championship. He wants the winner of the main event on the next show on March 8.

2. Delmi Exo defeated Travis Huckabee in an intergender match at 15:16. I don’t know Huckabee; he’s bald, puffy, and stoic, showing little emotion as he walked to the ring. Delmi came out second and she got a nice pop. Mat reversals to open and of course, he has a size advantage. He hit a back suplex at 4:30. He hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 6:30 and remained in control. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex, but he clutched at his left shoulder in pain. Delmi finally fired up and hit some clotheslines, then an impressive Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 9:00.

Travis hit a running double knees to the back. Delmi tied him in a pretzel on the mat. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam, but he rolled to the floor, selling the pain in his shoulder. He got back up and climbed the ropes and hit a missle dropkick at 11:30. She hooked his leg and hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. She again tied him up on the mat. She switched to a Fujiwara Armbar and cranked back; he teased tapping out but he escaped and applied a sleeper on the mat. Her arm dropped once, but she escaped. Delmi got a rollup for the clean pin. I presumed she was winning here, as she’s clearly a better in-ring performer.

* Huckabee hopped to his feet and hit a clothesline to the back of the head, then he slammed her to the mat, and he was loudly booed.

3. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller defeated “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 14:04. This match is the reason I tuned in. Lyon and Kylon opened, and Lyon hit a huracanrana. TME hit a double shoulder tackle and Midas got a nearfall at 2:30. Lyon hit a dive through the ropes to the floor. In the ring, Midas worked over Waller. Kylon danced on Black’s back, and the MG began working over Midas. Lyon finally made the hot tag at 7:30 and he hit a series of chops on Kylon. Kylon hit a German Suplex for a nearfall.

Waller hit a superkick on Midas. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Lyon at 9:30. Waller and Midas traded chops in the middle of the ring. Midas hit a Helluva Kick, then a spin kick to the head. Waller hit a team powerslam move on Midas for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Midas got a rollup for a believable nearfall. Midas hit a flying stunner on Waller. TME hit their team X-Factor for a nearfall on Kylon, but Waller pulled the ref to the floor!! This crowd was hot. Lyon powerbombed Waller onto the ring apron. TME again went for the team X-Factor, but Kylon got a rollup for the pin out of nowhere! Every bit as good as I hoped it would be.

4. Griffin McCoy defeated Danny Miles at 15:28. These two are regulars in the Northeast, and Miles is much shorter; he’s giving up a lot of size. McCoy cut a heel promo first. Miles came out second to a babyface pop. Quick mat reversals to open. McCoy kept Miles grounded. This is decent action but not much to describe. Miles hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:30. Griffin hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Griffin hit a missile dropkick. Miles hit a German Suplex, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 9:30.

Griffin hit a superkick to the jaw, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. He applied an STF on the mat and some crossface blows, then he cranked back on Miles’ head. Griffin hit a Helluva Kick at 13:00. He went for a frogsplash, but Miles got his knees up. Mies hit a gutbuster over his knees for a believable nearfall. The ref got bumped! Griffin immediately hit a low blow punt kick. Miles hit a slam for a visual pin, but we didn’t have a ref. McCoy again applied an STF, but this time with a chain wrapped around Danny’s neck. Danny passed out and the ref called for the bell, as the ref never saw the chain. Solid match.

5. Mike Skyros defeated Ryan Mooney to retain the Grind Grand Championship at 22:09. Mooney (who has been wrestling as the masked Talon in MLW) is the crazy red-head from the ROH school and he was carried to ringside inside a cage, like one used for a big dog. He’s acting like a maniac. I don’t know Skyros at all. He held the title over his head as he headed to ringside. He has short, dark hair and a goatee and a good physique. Standing switches to open and basic reversals. Mooney hit a running knee from the apron to Skyros’ chest as he stood on the floor at 7:00, and they brawled on the floor.

In the ring, Skyros hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 9:00. He tied Mooney in a bow-and-arrow. Skyros hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. Mooney bit at Skyros’ toes, then hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Mooney hit a top-rope dive to the floor on Skyros at 13:30. In the ring, Mooney hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Skyros hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Mooney nailed a jumping knee to the chest at 15:30, then a springboard clothesline for a nearfall. Skyros hit an F5 faceplant for a nearfall, and he was shocked he didn’t get the win there. Mooney hit a spin kick to the chest, and he applied a Trailer Hitch leglock on the mat at 17:30, but Skyros reached the ropes.

Skyros hit a Tower of London stunner from the apron to the floor. Mooney was slow to get back into the ring. Skyros rolled to the floor and grabbed his title belt and brought it into the ring, but the ref confiscated it. Mooney hit a drop-toe-hold, with Skyros’ face landing on the belt! Mooney hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 20:30. Skyros went for a low blow uppercut, but Mooney blocked it, and Mooney hit a half-nelson suplex, then a dropkick into the corner. Skyros hit a diving second-rope DDT for the pin. That was a very entertaining main event, topping all my expectations.

* Perry Von Vicious got in the ring and stood across from Skyros. They jawed at each other as the show came to a close. Skyros swung at PVV, but Perry blocked it. Perry went for a Mafia Kick, but Skyros rolled to the floor to avoid it. Perry stood in the ring and held up Skyros’ title belt, indicating he’s next.

Final Thoughts: A mere five-match show that went a full two hours, as each match was given plenty of time to breathe and develop. I do give best match to Miracle Generation-Mane Event, but that also was a top-notch indy-style main event. Again, I’ve barely seen Mooney since the end of the Sinclair-era ROH, but he had a really good showing here, and Skyros impressed me and I really don’t think I’ve seen him before. I can do without the intergender match when the guy is that much bigger and heavier than the woman, but Delmi is really good in the ring.