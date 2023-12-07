AEW Dynamite rating for Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland for the TNT Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 823,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 858,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.25 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 626,000 viewers a 0.19 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the December 7, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 840,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.