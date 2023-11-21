AEW Continental Classic Selection Special set for Wednesday

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced that AEW will stream a Continental Classic Selection Special on Wednesday. Khan noted that the all five wrestlers who will compete in the tournament will be announced, and there will also be interviews. The special will be hosted by Khan and Tony Schiavone.

Powell’s POV: Oddly, Khan did not list a start time for the YouTube special. The G1 Climax style tournament will start on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and will conclude at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. The winner will become the Triple Crown Champion with the unification of the ROH Championship, the New Japan Strong Openweight Championship, and the new Continental Classic Championship.