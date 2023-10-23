WWE Raw in Dallas (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, The Harris Twins, Carmella, D-Lo Brown, Taya Valkyrie, Horace Hogan, Sapphire, Bad News Allen, Butch Miller

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. The show includes Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Dallas, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Milwaukee, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Uncasville. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-A very happy birthday to the love of my life Christina (a/k/a to Dot Net Members as “The IGF”). I’d list her age, but I’m not a fan of sleeping on the couch.

-Ron and Don Harris are 62 today.

-Carmella (Leah Van Dale) is 36 today.

-D-Lo Brown (Accie Julius Connor) turned 53 on Sunday.

-Taya Valkyrie (Kira Forster-Hennigan) turned 40 on Sunday.

-The late Bad News Allen/Brown (Allen Coage) was born on October 22, 1943. He died of a heart attack at age 63 on March 6, 2007.

-Horace Hogan (Michael Bollea) turned 57 on Saturday.

-The late Butch Miller of the Bushwhackers and Sheepherders tag team was born on October 21, 1944. He died at age 78. His family chose not to disclose the cause of his death.