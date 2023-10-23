NXT TV preview: The lineup for Halloween Havoc night one

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defend the NXT Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The October 30 Halloween Havoc night two is headlined by Ilya Dragunov defending the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).