NXT TV preview: The lineup for Halloween Havoc night one

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defend the NXT Tag Team Titles
Powell's POV: The October 30 Halloween Havoc night two is headlined by Ilya Dragunov defending the NXT Championship.
