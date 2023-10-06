AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for a shot at the ROH Championship
-Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir
-Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia vs. Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor
Powell’s POV: ROH Champion Eddie Kingston will be on commentary for the four-way. This episode was taped on Wednesday in Stockton, California at Stockton Arena. Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.
