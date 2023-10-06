AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for a shot at the ROH Championship

-Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia vs. Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

Powell’s POV: ROH Champion Eddie Kingston will be on commentary for the four-way. This episode was taped on Wednesday in Stockton, California at Stockton Arena. Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.