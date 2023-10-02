WWE Raw results (10/2): Powell’s live review of Gunther vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the Intercontinental Title, Ivar vs. Xavier Woods, Tegan Nox vs. Chelsea Green, Alpha Academy vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,584)

San Jose, California at SAP Center

Aired live October 2, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler brawling on the stage while referees tried to keep them apart. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary. Once the wrestlers were in the ring, Baszler hopped on the back of Jax and put her in a sleeper. Jax backed into the corner to break it.

Raquel Rodriguez made her entrance and ran to the ring and fought Jax. Rodriguez threw a big boot that Jax avoided and it connected with Baszler. Jax knocked down a distracted Rodriguez.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley ran out and attacked Baszler. Rodriguez went after Ripley. A group of security guards pulled the four wrestlers apart temporarily. Ripley broke free and performed her Riptide finisher on one of the security guards.

Ripley stood tall in the ring while security tried to get the others backstage. Baszler broke free and went after Jax temporarily. There were “let them fight” chants. Ripley took the mic and declared that Mami is back on Raw. Ripley said she had something else to handle and called out the other members of Judgment Day.

Cole and Barrett were shown at ringside and ran through the previously advertised segments. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio made their entrances. Dom had a title belt, which Cole pointed out was not the NXT North American Championship that he lost at NXT No Mercy. Cole said he heard rumors that Finn Balor wasn’t at Raw and assumed those rumors were true.

Powell’s POV: It was good to see the women’s division spotlighted with the cold open brawl. Are they setting up a four-way for the title for WWE Fastlane?

Ripley stood in the ring with Dom and Priest. Ripley wore the the Women’s World Championship belt, which was the one that Dom brought to the ring with him. She noted that things started falling apart for Judgment Day after she was taken out for two weeks by Jax.

Ripley said she left her responsibility with Priest and he disappointed her. “I go and you can’t handle the job,” Ripley said. She said Balor was out after the brawl last week and Priest can’t compete because he’s not medically cleared. She blamed Priest for Dom losing the NXT North American Championship “because you weren’t there like I told you.”

Ripley said they have a Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso situation. She said they don’t fear Judgment Day “because we’re not a threat to them.” She said they would try to take the tag titles away from Priest. She asked him what he was going to do about it.

Priest said Ripley wasn’t saying anything he didn’t already know. He said that Cody and Jey were coming for the titles, but when push comes to shove, he will push harder. Priest said screw Cody and Jey. Priest also said screw all the talk about Judgment Day falling apart.

Priest said he has his title and his (Money in the Bank) contract. Priest said he wasn’t trying to start anything and then asked, “Mami, where’s Dom-Dom’s title?” Ripley said she’s Dom’s Mami, which makes Dom her Papi. She said he would have a rematch with Trick Williams on Tuesday’s NXT. She said that if he doesn’t regain the title then he shouldn’t bother coming home.

Jey Uso made his entrance and joined the heels in the ring. Jey welcomed back Ripley and said “we all missed you.” Jey said it looked like there was a new Tribal Chief on Monday night and it looks like she has bigger balls than Roman Reigns ever did.

Priest said he’s tired of hearing Jey open his mouth. Priest spoke in Spanish, dropped the mic, and took a step toward Jey, but Dom put his hand out and stopped Priest. Dom told Priest that he’s not medically cleared to handle Judgment Day business, so he would take care of business for Mami.

Dom removed his jacket and a “whoop his ass” chant broke out. Ripley and Priest went to ringside. Jey ducked a punch from Dom and then superkicked him. JD McDonagh attacked Jey from behind. Dom and McDonagh worked over Jey. Dom called for Priest to enter the ring.

Cody Rhodes ran out and helped Jey take care of Dom and McDonagh. Cody hit CrossRhodes on Dom. Priest stood on the apron and glared at Cody. Adam Pearce came out and announced Priest and Balor vs. Cody and Jey for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles for WWE Fastlane…

The broadcast team spoke about the tag title match and then touted the signing of Jade Cargill…

“Alpha Academy” Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri made their entrance for a tag team match against Imperium… [C]

Powell’s POV: As much as they say that there’s not a leader of Judgment Day, I really liked the way Ripley stepped into that role with her promo. The ultimatum to Dom was interesting and raises the stakes for the rematch on Tuesday’s NXT.

1. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri) vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The Imperium duo’s entrance was televised coming out of the break. Cole recalled Gunther putting Kaiser in charge of getting Vinci back in line. Kaiser barked at Vinci after Gable and Otis got the better of him. Otis launched Gable over the top rope and onto Vinci at ringside. [C]

Late in the match, Otis performed a powerslam on Kaiser and then hit him with the Caterpillar. Otis got Kaiser on the ropes and set up for a fallaway slam, but Vinci tripped Otis, causing Kaiser to fall on top of him. Kaiser got up and caught Otis with a kick before pinning him…

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis in 10:40.

Powell’s POV: A quality tag match that the live crowd was up for. Cole framed it as Vinci stepping up, while Barrett said it needs to happen every night when you’re with Imperium.

Highlights aired of Becky Lynch defeating Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match to retain the NXT Women’s Championship in the No Mercy main event…

Cole showed footage of a nasty cut on Lynch’s arm that required eleven stitches to close. He said she would be at NXT on Tuesday to find her next challenger…

Backstage, Adam Pearce informed Tegan Nox that he had to postpone her NXT Women’s Title match due to Lynch’s injury. Nox started to say that she understood when Chelsea Green barged in. Green assumed Nox was complaining and said she hates people have the audacity to complain. Green said Nox isn’t championship material. Nox asked for a match against Green to find out who really is championship material. Pearce said it was a great idea. Nox said she was going to talk to management and then flung her hair in Nox’s face before storming away… [C]

Powell’s POV: Lynch vs. Stratton was a hell of a match and it was preceded by another gem from Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. With Priest and Lynch sidelined, that means they had to shake up tonight’s lineup. Lynch was scheduled to defend her title against Nox, and Priest was scheduled to face Jey Uso. On the bright side, they must not expect Priest or Balor to be sidelined for long since they are now both advertised as defending the tag team titles at Fastlane.

Bronson Reed made his entrance while his opponent was already in the ring…

2. Bronson Reed vs. Cedric Alexander. Alexander went right at Reed to start and dropkicked him. Reed went to ringside. Alexander kicked him through the ropes and followed up with a suicide dive. Alexander followed up with a flip dive. Back in the ring, Alexander went for a springboard move and was caught by a forearm from Reed.

Alexander did a handspring into the ropes and caught Reed with an enzuigiri that led to a two count. Alexander went up top and was caught by Reed, who pressed him over his head. Alexander slipped away, but Reed caught him with a standing crossbody block. Reed performed a senton and then hit the Tsunami splash and scored the pin…

Bronson Reed defeated Cedric Alexander in 2:20.

Powell’s POV: Alexander got some early offense, but this was a brief showcase match for Reed.

Highlights aired of last week’s Miz TV segment involving Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods followed by McIntyre beating Kingston and then blowing him off when Ivar attacked…

Pearce was on the phone backstage when McIntyre approached him. McIntyre told Pearce that he wasn’t going to appear on Miz TV. Pearce said Miz requested it and wanted to give him an open forum. “Oh, Miz requested it?” McIntyre asked. “Then absolutely not.” Pearce said he would let Miz know and then asked McIntyre if he was okay. McIntyre assumed he was talking about not doing “the right thing.” McIntyre said he didn’t recall anyone doing the right thing when he had issues with The Bloodline…

Cole hyped the Intercontinental Championship contract signing as coming up next… [C] 49ers’ players, including George Kittle, were shown in the crowd. Barrett said it was nice that Kittle didn’t need to Taylor Swift to put him on the map…

Powell’s POV: Hopefully Travis Kelce has a good sense of humor or the Chiefs may not include a WWE championship belt if they are fortunate enough to have another Super Bowl celebration! I’m sure it will be fine, as Kelce is a big fan, who said he spoke with The Miz about having a role in WWE after watching Kittle get involved.

Adam Pearce introduced Tommaso Ciampa for the Intercontinental Title match contract signing segment.

[Hour Two] Once they were both in the ring, Gunther took a seat while Ciampa stood on the other side of the table. Ciampa said Gunther has been served five course meals and has been given countless opportunities since he arrived in WWE, whereas guys like him are served road kill and are expected to turn it into filets. He said after they do it enough times, then they get their opportunities.

Ciampa said the match would take place next week and he will have his family sitting in the front row to see him win a title he’d dreamed of holding since he was a child. Ciampa said he would be fighting for himself and the five year-old boy who dreamed of this moment. Ciampa said he would win the championship.

Gunther smirked and remained seated while Ciampa paced. Gunther said it was an official contract signing for the most important championship in the sport. He mocked Ciampa for the attire he was wearing. Gunther stood up and said his title means the most to him. He boasted that he is the greatest and longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time.

Ciampa applauded and said that Gunther seems confident for a man whose world will crumble when he takes the title from him. Ciampa told him to sign the contract. Gunther told Ciampa not to interrupt him ever again. Gunther held up the title belt and told Ciampa it’s as close as he would ever come to it.

Ciampa pointed out that Gunther still hadn’t signed the contract. Ciampa said they didn’t have to wait until next Monday or Fastlane. He told Gunther that he would face him for the title tonight. Pearce was receptive. Gunther picked up a mic and said, “Mr. Pearce, I think he should prove it.” Gunther signed the contract.

Pearce announced that the match would take place tonight. Gunther reached over the table and hit Ciampa with a cheap shot. Ciampa jumped onto the table and onto Gunther, who fought him off and then tossed the cable out of the ring. Ciampa threw an office chair at him and then took him down and applied his submission hold briefly until Gunther scrambled and escaped the ring…

Powell’s POV: I wonder if they moved this match up a week earlier than planned due to all of the lineup changes they had to make tonight.

Damian Priest was venting to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in the Judgment Day’s weird little goth clubhouse when JD McDonagh interrupted him. Priest got upset. Ripley said McDonagh might be on to something. She said they don’t want Cody, Jey, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens on the same page. She said Owens doesn’t like Jey and that could be the wedge they need to divide them. Priest said he had to think about it, but it wasn’t bad…

The New Day duo made their entrance for Xavier Woods’ match against Ivar… [C] Ivar made his entrance coming out of the break. Valhalla didn’t accompany him to the ring this time…

3. Ivar vs. Xavier Woods. Kofi Kingston sat in on commentary for the match. The match spilled over to ringside. Woods climbed onto the ringside barricade and then jumped off a dropkicked a seated Ivar on the floor while Kingston acted giddy on commentary. [C]

Woods powered up Ivar and performed a Death Valley Driver, which led to a close near fall. Ivar came back and went to the ropes, but Woods cut him off. Woods tried to powerbomb Ivar, but he collapsed and Ivar fell on top of him. Ivar went for a top rope splash that Woods avoided. Woods rolled Ivar into a pin and got a two count. Ivar went for a powerbomb, but Woods caught him in an inside cradle for the win.

Xavier Woods defeated Ivar in roughly 9:00.

Ivar attacked Woods after the match. Kingston tried to help his partner, but Ivar ended up slamming Kingston onto Woods. Ivar went up top and performed a moonsault onto both men…

Powell’s POV: Woods gets the win, Ivar gets his head back. The match was fine, but I could really do without either New Day member sitting in on commentary.

A video package aired on the Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura feud… [C] Barrett thanked Yonaka for the song “I Want More” being the official theme for Fastlane…

Michael Cole stood in the ring and introduced World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who made his entrance and joined him in the ring. Rollins did his usual over the top routine, but Cole asked him what he was doing and then put over the danger of a Last Man Standing match.

Rollins asked Cole how long he’s been at the broadcast table. Cole said 26 years. Rollins asked Cole how many shows he’s missed. Cole indicated he missed two shows (slacker!). Rollins said Cole gets it and is addicted to it. Rollins said it’s a compulsion and Cole loves it. Rollins said that’s what it is for him and he loves it when the fans sing his song.

Rollins said the ring has given him everything. He said it’s put a roof over his head, food on his table, it’s how he met his wife, and it’s the reason he has a beautiful baby girl. Rollins said that when you are World Heavyweight Champion, all that responsibility gets amplified.

Rollins said that if Fastlane is his last ride because his back gives out and he can’t do it anymore, it doesn’t matter. He said what matters to him is that he leaves it all in the ring. He said then he would have fulfilled his responsibility and would be an honorable man and an example for his daughter. Rollins said Cole wanted a reason and that’s the best he had. Rollins said it’s not words, it’s just a feeling, and it feels right.

Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on the big screen and spoke in Japanese while subtitles were shown. Nakamura said he is tired of listening to Rollins’ nonsense. He said no one believes Rollins anymore. He wondered if Rollins’ back injury is just a lie to get sympathy. Nakamura said Rollins says nothing will keep him down. He said Rollins wants the world to feel sorry for him and can thank him when he makes it happen.

Nakamura showed up in the ring and attacked Rollins from behind. Nakamura drilled Rollins with a Kinshasa. On the big screen, Nakamura counted to seven while Rollins pulled himself up via the ropes. Nakamura beat Rollins with a chair and slammed it on his injured back repeatedly. Rollins took a seat in the chair. On the big screen, Nakamura counted to ten. Rollins almost got up, but Nakamura kicked him.

Nakamura worked over Rollins and then slammed his back onto the chair. Nakamura followed up with a Kinshasa. Nakamura took the mic and counted to ten while Rollins stayed down. Nakamura picked up the title belt and held it over his head. Cole was back on commentary and questioned whether Rollins had let his pride get in the way…

Powell’s POV: A cool angle. Unfortunately, Rollins was the only person in the building and watching home who didn’t realize that Nakaura was going to attack him from behind. The live crowd spotted him and was making a lot of noise that Rollins had to ignore. Even so, this was a good final push for the Last Man Standing match.

Backstage, Becky Lynch had her arm in a sling and spoke with Tegan Nox. Lynch said she wanted to defend her title against Nox, but the doctor didn’t clear her. Lynch assumed that Nox would want to face the best version of her and told her that she better be ready to go once she is cleared.

Lynch turned to leave and Natalya was standing there. Natalya let Lynch pass and then approached Nox. Natalya said they got off on the wrong foot. She said she’s actually proud of Nox and said she knew she would nail it when she gets her shot against Lynch. Nox thanked her…

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven made their entrance… [C] Tegan Nox made her entrance to no reaction from the live crowd…

4. Tegan Nox vs. Chelsea Green (w/Piper Niven). Green caught Nox with a big boot to start and got a reluctant high five from Nox. A short time later, Nox caught Green with a punch that knocked her off the apron and into the arms of Niven. Nox had Green down and went to the ropes while Niven jawed at her from the ring steps. Natalya came out and caused Niven to back off. Nox hit the Shiniest Wizard on Green and then pinned her.

Tegan Nox defeated Chelsea Green in 2:05.

After the match, Natalya entered the ring and raised the arm of Nox, who looked a little unsure of Natalya’s motives…

Powell’s POV: Wow, that live crowd was quiet during Nox’s entrance. She’s good in the ring, but the big question is whether she can make a connection with the fans. I assume that Natalya is playing games and will end up feuding with Nox.

Drew McIntyre made his entrance with his awful giant sword that needs to be destroyed forever once he finishes breaking bad… [C]

Byron Saxton interviewed Jey Uso backstage. Jey spoke about how Cody invited him to Raw for a fresh start. He said Cody was the enemy when he was with The Bloodline. Jey said Judgment Day put them in the same situation. He said he and Cody are good and said full speed ahead…

[Hour Three] In the ring, McIntyre asked the San Jose crowd what they should talk about. He said everyone wants to know why he’s not the same guy. He said he doesn’t owe anyone in the locker room an explanation. He said he only answers to his fans who have been with him through the ups and downs, the firings, and the titles.

McIntyre said he was going to stop being the savior. He said he’s done with it. McIntyre said that when he didn’t save the day over the last few weeks, no one else stepped up and that makes them hypocrites. He said Cody did, but that’s only because he’s cleaning up his own mess and it’s ego driven.

McIntyre said he feels like he’s in the Codyverse and Cody just says and does what he wants. McIntyre added that forgiveness when it comes to Jey Uso is weakness, not strength.

The Miz’s entrances music interrupted McIntyre and he joined him in the ring. Miz complained that he gave McIntyre a forum to clear the air last week and he just sat there. McIntyre told him to shut up. Miz said he was looking out for McIntyre and it led to 10,000 people chanting “shut up, Miz.”

Miz suggested that McIntyre just embrace who he really is. McIntyre told him to shut up, which led to the crowd chanting the same thing. McIntyre said Miz wants him to be the bad guy. He said he wants him to attack Seth Rollins and take the title from him or screw over Jey Uso at Fastlane.

McIntyre said he racks up wins and earns opportunities. He told Miz they should fight unless his balls are too tiny. Miz asked the fans if they wanted the the match. “We are not dressed for the match,” Miz said. “I am in a suit and you are in a skirt.”

Miz accused McIntyre of pandering to the fans because deep down he feels bad for what he’s done. Miz said that McIntyre is self absorbed. He said McIntyre would be Bad Drew if someone was beaten down within the next hour. Miz called McIntyre two-faced and said he plays both sides and chooses the side that benefits him.

Miz suggested that Miz shut up. Miz busted out the kid’s rhyme that concluded with him saying that when he looks at McIntyre he throws up. Miz said McIntyre isn’t worth his time. McIntyre said Miz’s time was up and it was time to fight. McIntyre tossed the mic and his kilt aside.

Miz said his mom taught him that a bigger man will walk away from a fight. He said that instead of playing the hero, he would be the hero and walk away. Miz exited the ring. When McIntyre turned his head, Miz rushed back to the ring and hit him from behind. McIntyre quickly regrouped and worked over Miz until two referees showed up and Miz was able to escape… [C]

5. Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz. Cole said the match was made official during the break. Miz complained to the referee that he was dressed in a suit, but the referee called for the bell to start the match. Later, the referee caught Miz trying to remove the turnbuckle pad. McIntyre hit Miz with a Glasgow Kiss and then played to the crowd. McIntyre did his countdown, but Miz was still down.

McIntyre grabbed his sword. The referee took it from him. McIntyre removed the turnbuckle pad that Miz tried to remove and slammed his head onto the exposed turnbuckle. McIntyre put Miz down with a Future Shock DDT and then pinned him.

Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz in 3:50.

After the match, McIntyre said he did some serious thinking and he’s not the same guy he was 30 seconds ago. McIntyre said he was sorry for his actions. He said now that he’s sorry, he was about to be forgiven. “Yeah!” McIntyre yelled sarcastically before leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: The slow burn with McIntyre continues to be really well done. This week he gave a little more hope to fans who are hoping that he will see the light. This is so much better than just turning him for shock value without an actual build to it.

Cole narrated highlights of Trick Williams beating Dominik Mysterio to win the NXT North American Title at NXT No Mercy…

Jackie Redmond stood on the backstage ring set and introduced Trick Williams as the new NXT North American Champion. Williams introduced himself to Redmond “and the rest of the world.” He listed his height and weight. He said he had gold in his ear, on his wrist, and around his waist. He said he would defend his title against Dom.

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh interrupted Williams. Ripley told Williams that Dom wouldn’t be coming to NXT alone and would walk out as the new NXT North American Champion…

Tommaso Ciampa was shown warming up backstage while Cole hyped the Intercontinental Championship for later in the show… [C]

Jackie Redmond stood close to the ringside barricade next to the stage, which can mean only one thing. She introduced Cody Rhodes for an interview. Redmond asked Cody if he felt like he was backed into the tag team title match at Fastlane. Cody said he never anticipated teaming with Jey, but he thinks Judgment Day backed themselves into the fight.

Cody said he heard Judgment Day intends to be at Smackdown on Friday. Cody said that’s great because he and Jey Uso would also be there. Cody said they will win the tag titles at Fastlane and it will be “a very different” Raw once they return…

Powell’s POV: Yes, the brand split rules are being ignored again. Priest and Balor are allowed to go to Smackdown as tag team champions, but there’s no explanation for Cody and Jey being allowed to cross over.

Cole and Barrett ran through the lineup for Saturday’s WWE Fastlane…

The Imperium trio made their entrance for the main event… [C]

Backstage, Chad Gable told Otis that he didn’t need to apologize to him. Gable said Gunther has peak, whereas he hasn’t even started to peak. Gable got fired about and called Imperium savages and idiots while Otis and Maxxine Dupri stood by…

Cole hyped Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso appearing on Smackdown…

The broadcast team listed the following matches for next week’s Raw: Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar in a Viking Rules match, and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax…

Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance and then ring announcer Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the title match…

6. Gunther vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the Intercontinental Championship. Cole congratulated Ilja Dragunov for winning the NXT Championship at No Mercy. Ciampa jumped out to a quick start and went for his Sicilian Stretch finisher, but Gunther avoided it and rolled to ringside. [C]

Gunther took control and ended up drilling Ciampa with chops at ringside while also running him into the barricade and then dumping him on the apron. [C] Gunther had Ciampa against the broadcast table when he tried to chop him. Ciampa moved and Gunther slammed his hand on the plastic top piece of the table.

Ciampa slammed Gunther’s right hand on the broadcast table a few times. Ciampa tried to return to the ring, but Gunther pulled him back to the floor and chopped him with his left hand. Gunther rolled Ciampa back inside the ring. When Gunther tried to follow, Ciampa caught him with Willow’s Bell and covered him for a near fall.

Ciampa grabbed the right hand of Gunther and kicked it several times and then put the boots to his head. Ciampa lowered his kneepad and charged at Gunther, who beat him to the punch with a dropkick. Gunther went for a powerbomb, but he gave it up due to hand pain.

Ciampa put Gunther down with a reverse DDT and then hit him with a running knee to the head and covered him for a near fall. Barrett said a miracle was about to happen, but Gunther said not tonight. Gunther came back with a dragon suplex for a near fall.

Ciampa came right back and applied the Sicilian Stretch. Gunther tried to roll out of it, but Ciampa threw punches at him and locked in the hold. Gunther screamed in agony before reaching the bottom rope with his foot. Ciampa got to his knees and nodded and motioned for the fans to fire up.

Ciampa threw chops at Gunther, who backed into the corner. Ciampa fired away with more chops. Gunther threw a left handed chop and then Ciampa blocked one from his bad right hand. Ciampa was unable to power up Gunther, who then powerbomed him twice. Gunther put Ciampa in a sleeper hold. Ciampa faded and the referee called for the bell.

Gunther defeated Tommaso Ciampa in 23:00 for the Intercontinental Championship.

The broadcast team recapped highlights from the match. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci hit the ring and put the boots to Ciampa while Gunther made his exit. Barrett said it was “absolute garbage from Imperium.”

Johnny Gargano ran out once Gunther was backstage. Gargano speared Kaiser and then superkicked him and Vinci. Barrett said Ciampa has been looking for Gargano for months and finally found him. Gargano played to the crowd. Ciampa sat in the corner and smiled and then he stood up and raised his arms while Gargano did the same. “DIY, back tonight on Monday Night Raw,” Cole said to close the show…

Powell’s POV: On the bright side, at least Ciampa didn’t have to pay to have his family flown to Omaha next week. Anyway, this was a good, enjoyable match despite there being no reason to think that the title would change hands. Hopefully Ciampa won over some fans with his best showing on the main roster to date. I’m all for the DIY reunion, as it has to be better than the way Gargano was booked on the main roster before he disappeared. I just hope that they leave The Way out of this.

Overall, this show obviously had a number of changes due to injuries and whatever prevented Finn Balor from appearing. All things considered, they filled the time pretty well. I will have more to say about about this episode in my weekly same night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.