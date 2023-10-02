Jonny Fairplay announces his engagement

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jonny Fairplay has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jessica Kendrick. Fairplay popped the question on September 19 in Clearwater Beach, Florida at Wyndham Grand.

“I’ve never been more in love and can’t wait for our future together,” Fairplay told People.com. “When I first met Jessica, she was the medical assistant at CAMI Greensboro and offered me free Botox. I was so afraid of needles, but as soon as I got there she held my hand,” Fairplay says. “Two years later, we never stopped holding hands.” Read more at People.com.

Powell’s POV: Ah, there’s nothing like Botox to bring people together. I’m sorry, ladies, but Fairplay is off the market (my condolences to Jessica). Jonny is taking today off from Pro Wrestling Boom Live, but he will return as my co-host for next week’s show. Both editions stream live on Monday afternoon at 1CT/2ET at PWAudio.net.