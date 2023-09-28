Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60, BTI match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Chris Sabin vs. Alan Angels for the X Division Championship

-Knockouts Champion Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw

-Tommy Dreamer and Heath vs. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean in a Memphis Street Fight

-Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

-Yuya Uemura’s goodbye ceremony

-Rhino in action

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. Laredo Kid and Black Taurus. The Impact In 60 show airs Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and spotlights matches involving the trio of Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Kushida. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).