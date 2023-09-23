AEW Collision results (9/23): Powell’s live review of Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Death Match, Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage for the TNT Title, Andrade vs. Jay White

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 15)

Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

Aired live September 23, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] Collision opened with brief promos from Darby Allin, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, Ricky Starks, and Bryan Danielson… The Collision opening aired… The broadcast team was Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, and Dasha was the ring announcer…

1. Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage in a three-way for the TNT Championship. Allin made his entrance first. Cage wore the TNT Title belt as he walked onto the stage, and then Luchasaurus joined him and they headed to the ring.

Allin threw powder in the face of Luchasaurus and then performed a suicide dive on Cage. Allin got Cage back in the ring and ended up getting a two count. Allin performed a suicide dive on Luchasaurus. When Allin returned to the ring, Cage got the better of him and sent him back to the floor. Luchsaurus ran Allin into the barricade.

A short time later, Allin was seated on a chair in the middle of the ring. Luchasaurus suplexed Allin, who held onto the chair. Luchasaurus was going to go for the cover, but Cage talked him out of it and made the cover instead. Cage and Luchasaurus took Allin to ringside and ran him over the top of the ring steps. Cage posed on the steps heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Allin put Cage down with a Scorpion Death Drop while Luchasaurus was at ringside. Allin went up top for the Coffin Drop, but Luchsaurus pulled Cage to the floor. Allin dove onto both opponents. Allin got Luchasaurus back in the ring and then dove off the top rope at him. Luchasaurus caught him by the throat, but Allin escaped. Allin cleared Cage from the ring and then charged Luchasaurus, who caught him by the throat again and chokeslammed him.

Luchasaurus picked the TNT Title belt off the mat and looked at it. Cage ordered him to give it back, which he reluctantly did. Allin hit both heels and then slammed the belt over Luchasaurus’s head and covered him for a near fall. Allin caught Luchasaurus with a PK and then followed up with a Coffin Drop. Cage threw Allin to ringside and then stole the pin.

Christian Cage defeated Luchasaurus and Darby Allin in a three-way in 10:05 to win the TNT Championship.

After the match, Cage kissed his title belt and then the referee raised his arm. Luchasaurus got to his feet and then Cage hugged him. Cage celebrated again and had Luchasaurus raise his arm. Cage went to the ropes and then Luchasaurus put Cage on his shoulders while Cage held up the title belt…

Powell’s POV: Great stuff. The match was laid out really well given that it was essentially a handicap match. I love that Cage won the title belt in this fashion and continues to have a hold over Luchasaurus. The fans should pop huge whenever Luchasaurus finally breaks away from Cage.

Alex Marvez interviewed Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita, and Sammy Guevara after footage was shown of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho joining forces. Callis spoke about how they also dropped Kota Ibushi’s name. Callis said Ibushi is a weakness for Omega due to their bond. Callis said he has another family member who beat Omega and Jericho within two months. Callis said Takeshita and Guevara would team with Will Ospreay to face Omega, Jericho, and Ibushi at the WrestleDream pay-per-view… [C]

Powell’s POV: That’s an absolutely loaded six-man tag team match on paper.

Backstage, Tony Schiavone interviewed Christian Cage, who was accompanied by Luchasaurus. Cage dedicated his victory to Nick Wayne’s mom and his late father Buddy. Cage said he’s finished with Darby Allin and called for his next challenger. Schiavone said Tony Khan (drink!) booked Cage vs. Allin in a best of three falls match for WrestleDream. Cage stormed off the set…

Powell’s POV: Darby beat Samoa Joe to win the TNT Title back in January at the same Seattle venue that will host WrestleDream.

Hook made his entrance and then Rob Van Dam entered to “Walk” by Pantera. The entrance of Matt Menard and Angelo Parker followed…

2. Rob Van Dam and Hook vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker (w/Anna Jay, Jake Hager). The babyface duo was dominant heading into the PIP break while the fans changed “You’ve still got it” for RVD. [C]

Late in the match, Jay distracted the referee while Hager swung a chair that Van Dam ducked. Van Dam kicked the chair at Hager’s face. Hook put Parker in Redrum and then RVD hit the Five Star Frog Splash on Menard and pinned him…

Rob Van Dam and Hook defeated Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in 8:25.

Footage aired of Eddie Kingston beating Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH Championship. Kingston said he would defend the ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata at WrestleDream…

The broadcast team hyped the women’s match as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: A crowd pleasing homecoming for RVD, who is from Battle Creek, which is about an hour’s drive away. Meanwhile, it looks like Shibata’s ROH Pure Championship won’t be on the line when he faces Kingston. They broadcast team played up the idea that Shibata has a chance to become a triple crown champion.

A Dark Order video aired with Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. They said the world is out of control. Uno asked where you will go when it’s all done. They said you need structure, rules, and order. They said you need the Dark Order because they are good…

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett stood on the backstage interview set wearing “Neck Strong” t-shirts. Taven said they would show the Best Friends what people who don’t celebrate neck health month deserve. Bennett said they would find out how strong the Best Friends are…

3. Julia Hart (w/Brody King) vs. Kiera Hogan. Both entrances were televised. The broadcast team said Hart sprayed mist in the eyes of Willow Nightingale, so Hogan opted to take Willow’s place in this match. Hart executed an early standing moonsault and got a two count. Hogan got a little offense, but Hart put her away with the Queen Slayer submission hold.

Julia Hart beat Kiera Hogan in 3:40.

After the match, Hart reapplied the hold. Skye Blue headed to the ring. Brody King blocked Blue from getting to Hart. King stepped aside and then Hart sprayed mist into the eyes of Blue. King took the mic and said this would not end until they get to Kris Statlander. King called for Statlander to put her title on the line at WrestleDream or said the body count would continue to rise. Hart took the mic and told Statlander that the house always wins…

Powell’s POV: While I like that they’ve been giving Hart wins rather than just having her win a four-way or a battle royal to get her title shot, it’s still tough to buy her as a threat to the title. Perhaps that will change if they have a strong enough match next weekend.

A Righteous video aired with Vincent and Dutch. They said they are out to expose MJF and Adam Cole…

Kelly hyped MJF and Adam Cole vs. Vincent and Dutch for the ROH Tag Team Titles for WrestleDream…

Powell’s POV: Hopefully this means the injury that Cole suffered when he jumped off the ramp on Dynamite was minor.

Bullet Club Gold made their entrance followed by Andrade El Idolo. Kelly encouraged everyone to enjoy National Hispanic Heritage Month while a graphic appeared on the screen…

4. Jay White (w/Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Andrade El Idolo. Cole said this was the first meeting between White and Andrade, and added that neither man has been beaten in AEW.

[Hour Two] White knocked Andrade off the apron. White’s sidekicks surrounded Andrade and taunted him heading into a PIP break. [C] Andrade performed a moonsault off the top rope onto all four Bullet Club Gold members on the floor, which drew a holy shit chant from the crowd.

Back in the ring, Andrade went for a top rope moonsault on White, but landed on his feet when White moved and then hit him with a standing moonsault for a two count. Both men traded good near falls, including White kicking out after taking a back elbow strike. A brief “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Andrade hit double knees in the corner and followed up with a hammerlock DDT. Andrade had the pin, but Robinson put White’s foot on the bottom rope without the referee seeing him. Andrade applied the Figure Eight. The Gunns distracted the referee while Robinson interfered and hit Andrade with a clipboard. White hit the Bladerunner on Andrade and pinned him…

Jay White defeated Andrade El Idolo in 16:30.

Powell’s POV: A good match with a shitty “AEW referees are all oblivious morons” finish.

Kelly recapped footage of the Mike Santana and Ortiz confrontation from AEW Rampage… A video package aired with Ortiz talking about how Santana walked out on him after 14 years. Santana said no crutch and no crew is how he likes it. Ortiz said that Santana is a keyboard warrior who ran away from his problems. Ortiz said Santana wouldn’t be able to run much longer… [C]

Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty delivered a backstage crew. Taylor recalled starting the Pretty Boy Killers tag team in ROH with Keith Lee. Taylor said Lee went to work for “the other billionaire” while he stayed in ROH and became a legend. Taylor said he would put Lee in the ground if it meant taking care of his family. Taylor said Lee would face Moriarty first and billed Moriarty as the best technical wrestler in the world…

“Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis made their entrance and joined the broadcast team. The Workhorsemen and FTR entrances followed…

5. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Kelly hyped FTR vs. Aussie Open for WrestleDream and played up the possibility that the titles would not be on the line if Drake and Henry won this match.