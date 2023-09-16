AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Championship

-Evil Uno vs. Anthony Bowens

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky

Powell’s POV: AEW Collision will be held in State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett has the week off, so my same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).