AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Championship
-Evil Uno vs. Anthony Bowens
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky
Powell’s POV: AEW Collision will be held in State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett has the week off, so my same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
