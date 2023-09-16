What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

September 16, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Championship

-Evil Uno vs. Anthony Bowens

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky

Powell’s POV: AEW Collision will be held in State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett has the week off, so my same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.