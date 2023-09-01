WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The early lineup for next week’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky and Bayley

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. It’s rough timing in that it’s the only Smackdown that John Cena will miss between now and the end of October. Cena will be working the WWE live event in India on Friday. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).