What's happening...

AEW All Out lineup: The updated card for the Labor Day weekend event

August 20, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held Sunday, September 3 in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

-Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Powell’s POV: The Hobbs vs. Miro match was announced on Saturday’s AEW Rampage. With All In being held on August 27, most of the All Out matches are expected to be announced during go-home week. It’s another loaded Labor Day weekend with the WWE Payback premium live event being held a day earlier on Saturday, September 2. I will have live coverage of both shows, and exclusive same night audio reviews of both events will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.