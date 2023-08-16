AEW All In lineup: The updated card for the Wembley Stadium event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 27 in London, England at Wembley Stadium.
-MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a coffin match
-Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay
-Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson
-Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and three TBA in a Stadium Stampede match
-(Pre-Show) “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH Tag Team Titles
Powell’s POV: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe has been strongly teased as an All In match on Collision, but it has not been made official. All In will be available on pay-per-view television in the United States and via FITE.TV internationally. Join me for my live review of All In on August 27 beginning with the one-hour Zero Hour pre-show at 11CT/noon ET and the main card at noonCT/1ET. A same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
