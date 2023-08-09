Bryan Danielson says Blackpool Combat Club should never break up

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bryan Danielson spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com and raved about the Blackpool Combat Club faction. “I love this group,” Danielson said. “This should be a group that never breaks up. Mox and I have wrestled since the BCC started, we wrestled in the championship tournament [last fall]. That didn’t cause any disturbances in the BCC. That’s the story of the BCC. When the BCC loses, we’ll shake hands and go back to training the next day.” Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: I wish I enjoyed BCC even half as much as Danielson does. It’s great that he, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta are all friends and enjoy working together, but I actually feel like the group has been somewhat directionless. They don’t seem to have interest in dominating the title picture as much as their characters just enjoy having random fights more often than not. I feel like AEW would be better off if Moxley were positioned as a lone wolf type, and it’s really hard buying ultimate nice guy Danielson as a sadistic heel. None of this is meant to suggest that I haven’t enjoyed BCC at times, but it feels like the faction does more for Castagnoli and especially Yuta than it does for Danielson and Moxley.