Adrian Street dead at age 82

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Adrian Street (Blaenau Gwent) died on July 24 at age 82. The BBC reports that he recently underwent brain surgery and died at Cwmbran’s Grange University Hospital. Read more at BBC.com.

Powell’s POV: The BBC story includes quotes from Street’s wife and longtime on-air valet Miss Linda. It includes a story about Street beating up television personality Jimmy Savile back in 1971, nearly 40 years before Savile was outed as a serial sexual abuser and a pedophile. Street’s life was chronicled in the 2020 documentary You May Be Pretty, But I Am Beautiful: The Adrian Street Story. My condolences to Linda, as well as Street’s additional family members and friends.