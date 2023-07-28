7/28 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on the road to Tribal Combat, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar for a shot at the Intercontinental Title, Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,250)

New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

Aired live July 28, 2023 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show while noting that SummerSlam was just over a week away. Cole was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett…

Ring announcer Mike Rome introduced Jey Uso, who was already in the ring. “Main Event Jey Uso is now in your city,” Uso said. The entrance music of Roman Reigns played. Reigns headed to the ring with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Cole said the Tribal Combat match has no disqualifications or count-outs, and the only way to win is to pin or submit your opponent.

Reigns entered the ring with Heyman and Sikoa. Reigns held up his title belt and then pyro shot off. Reigns looked back at Jey, who was standing in the corner. A loud “Uso” chant broke out. Reigns held out his hand and then Heyman passed him the mic and said, “Oh, yes.”

“Nawlins, acknowledge me,” Reigns started. Reigns asked the crowd if they know why they like the Usos. Reigns said it’s because of him. Reigns said Jey must have forgotten that if the Tribal Chief is scheduled to appear, then the Tribal Chief opens the show.

Reigns said Jey was labeled the righthand man because he made him that. Reigns also took credit for making him “Main Event” Jey Uso. Reigns asked Jey if he thinks he’s the Head of the Table and the Tribal Chief. Jey said he never wanted any of that. Jey said he watched Roman’s back and supported him.

Jey said he was the righthand man because he believed in his Tribal Chief and believed he could lead the family. Jey said Reigns broke the family and now he has to do what he has to do. Jey said Roman broke the family, the Bloodline, and Jimmy. “It is all your fault,” Jey said.

Reigns said he wouldn’t take that blame. He said it was Jey’s fault. Reigns accused Jey of being selfish for asking for a title shot the moment that Jimmy got hurt. Reigns said the only reason Jey became the righthand man is because Jimmy was hurt.

Reigns said Jey will be all alone because he screwed his twin brother and his younger brother has more respect for Reigns than Jey. Reigns said that if Jey were to beat him, he would take everything from him. But Roman said he’ll always be Roman Reigns, where as Jey would have nothing.

“You can’t beat me, Jey,” Reigns said. He questioned why Jey thinks he can. “It’s because I already beat you,” Jey responded. “I pinned you. I’m the only one to do it.” Jey put his hand on Roman’s neck, looked him in the eye, and said, “And at SummerSlam, I’m going to beat you again.” Jey left the ring and played to the fans while Reigns looked bothered by what Jey told him…

Rey Mysterio made his entrance for the opening match heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: So the Tribal Combat match is another No DQ match with a fancy name. I was hoping that it would at least be established that there’s absolutely no outside interference permitted per the rules of combat, meaning it would be shameful to go against the family tradition. That said, it was a pretty basic segment by Bloodline standards and yet also effective in terms of pushing the SummerSlam main event. I’m filling in for Jake Barnett, who is celebrating his 40th birthday today.