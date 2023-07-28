Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Eric Young vs. Nick Aldis, Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz, Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice in a loser leaves Impact match, Gisele Shaw vs. Masha Slamovich

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Eric Young vs. Nick Aldis: The Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week actually served a purpose. They recapped Young using a piledriver to beat Aldis for the world championship back in 2014. And then this main event concluded with Young using the piledriver to once again get the better of Aldis in a quality match. I can’t say that the post match angle with the two remaining members of The Design attacking Young did anything for me. I’m ready for Young to move on and I really hate being reminded of the ridiculous angle that saw Deaner supposedly stab Young to death to set up his last departure from the company.

Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz: An enjoyable match. We see too many lazy distraction finishes in pro wrestling, but this one felt logical in that it gave Wentz a win without damaging Bailey. Wentz and Trey Miguel have a feud with Ace Austin and Chris Bey, so I’m not really sure where they go from here. Personally, I’d love to see Impact sign Myron Reed to become the third member of The Rascalz. Reed was really good in MLW and I’m surprised he hasn’t found a new home since his deal with the company expired.

Dirty Dango and Alpha Bravo: Dango came through with another hilarious documentary style promo. The line about Bravo spending six-and-a-half days in Vietnam was a gem. Dango’s post heel turn promos have been a blast, and I get a kick out of Bravo being reintroduced as his head of security.

Gisele Shaw vs. Masha Slamovich: There were a lot of things I disliked about this segment, but I can’t put it in the Miss section because it was a very good match. I just hate the way Slamovich has become just another wrestler. The company did an excellent job of building her up with a long stretch of dominating wins heading into her Bound For Glory match with Jordynne Grace. I was surprised when Slamovich lost that match, but I figured she’d bounce back quickly. Unfortunately, they company never really tried to rebuild her as a dominant monster despite how special she felt in that role. Putting that aside, I assume that Shaw going over means that she and Savannah Evans will be going after the Knockouts Tag Titles.

Trinity and Dani Luna vs. “The Coven” Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King: A solid opening match with the Knockouts Champion getting a clean win. The post match angle with Deonna Purrazzo informing Trinity that she’s exercising her rematch clause at Emergence was simple and yet all it needed to be.

Jake Something video: Finally, they made an attempt to establish the meaning of his last name. I’m still not a big fan of the name, but I feel better about it after watching his promo.

Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice in a loser leaves Impact match: Savage vs. Steamboat. Flair vs. Windham. Okada vs. Omega. FTR vs. Robinson and White. And now Swinger vs. Dice. Good dumb fun. 69 Stars, Daddy!

Impact Wrestling Misses

Alex Shelley and Kushida vs. Moose and Brian Myers: An underwhelming tag team match considering the talent involved. It was less than five minutes in length without the commercial break, and the finish just came out of nowhere and not in a good way. It was also disappointing that Alexander running out to make the save didn’t feel like a big deal given that he’s coming back from surgery. They saved the spotlight save for Chris Sabin’s return, which didn’t feel all that special since he’s only been selling his injury for a couple weeks. I’m sure the eight-man tag match at Emergence will be well worked, but it also ties up a lot of talent and two title belts in a single match that feels rather trivial.

Heath and Alan Angels: I’m not sure why Heath attacked Angels, nor am I sure why Angels is calling himself a rock star. Did he really leave The Design just to remain a mid-card heel?