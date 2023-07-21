What's happening...

Sam Adonis announces his departure from MLW

July 21, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sam Adonis took to social media on Friday to announce his departure from the MLW promotion. “The time has come for myself and MLW to part ways (for now),” Adonis wrote. “I have nothing but wonderful things to say about the MLW Crew and I wish them nothing but the best!”

Powell’s POV: I enjoyed Adonis’s work in MLW and hopefully the “for now” wording means he’ll return to the promotion. That said, if recent MLW television is any indication, Adonis will continue to be part of the weekly television show for months. After all, a Taya Valkyrie match aired on last week’s MLW Fusion, roughly four months after she signed with AEW.

