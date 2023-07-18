Teddy Hart arrested after cops found a variety of drugs in his vehicle

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Teddy Hart (Edward Annis) was arrested last Friday in Titusville, Florida. The police report indicates that Hart ran a red light while traveling at a high rate of speed. The police say that his car had an “overbearing odor of burnt marijuana.” They also found steroids and MDMA (a/k/a Ecstasy) in the vehicle. Hart, who was arrested on two felony charges, was released from custody on Saturday. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: The hits keep coming for Hart, who has had a long history of legal issues. He was also the subject of a Peacock documentary that questions his involvement in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Samatha Fiddler.