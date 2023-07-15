AEW Collision results (7/15): Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks, and Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale in the Owen Hart Cup finals, FTR vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson in a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 6)

Calgary, Alberta at the Calgary Stampede Saddledome

Aired live July 15, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] Collision opened with brief promos from FTR, Jay White and Juice Robinson, Willow Nightingale, Ruby Soho, Ricky Starks, and CM Punk regarding their respective matches… The Collision opening theme aired and then pyro shot off on the stage…

Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary, and Dasha was the ring announcer. Entrances took place for the AEW Tag Team Title match. The challengers came out first. The broadcast team was shown seated at their desk. Riccaboni wore a cowboy hat (Stampede). The champions were out next…

Powell’s POV: Kevin Kelly is calling the NJPW G1 Climax tournament in Japan, so Riccaboni is filling in as the play-by-play voice. I really like Kelly’s work, but I also thought Ian would have been a good choice as the regular voice of Collision, so I’m happy to see him filling in.

1. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson in a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Before the match, White stole Riccaboni’s cowboy hat for a moment. The teams met in the middle of the ring and jawed at one another. Wheeler and Robinson ended up pushing and shoving. Riccaboni plugged Battle of the Belts VII as immediately following Collision.

Powell’s POV: I don’t know why they didn’t just brand this as an AEW Collision Battle of the Belts three-hour special rather than breaking it into two separate shows. I hope it’s not because they are worried about the ratings, as they could easily figure out what the two traditional hours of Collision did before the third hour.

Wheeler got the better of Robinson heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] An ad listed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as being “brought to you by Discovery Shark Week.” Wheeler picked up a near fall with a body-scissors pin attempt. Wheeler followed by pressing Robinson over his head and slamming him. Robinson rolled to the floor.

Harwood tagged in rolled to the floor where Robinson chopped him twice. When they returned to the ring, Harwood blasted Robinson with a chop, which Robinson sold by falling to the mat. Harwood backed Robinson into a corner and fired away with another chop. Robinson ducked the third chop attempt and then Harwood ducked one from Robinson before drilling him with the third chop.

Robinson eventually came back by running Harwood through the ropes and into the ring post. White tagged in and chopped Harwood several times and then put the boots to him. White followed up with a DDT. Wheeler ran in and also took a DDT from White, who then performed a Death Valley Driver on Harwood and got a two count.

Harwood showed some signs of life until White cut him off with a Flatliner. White put Harwood down with a German suplex and then bridged, but Wheeler broke up the pin. White and Harwood traded more chops. Harwood caught White with a lariat, which left both men down. Harwood got to his feet, but White caught him in an inside cradle for a two count.

Harwood was rolled up for another two count. Wheeler tagged in and then he and Harwood went for the Big Rig, but Robinson shoved Wheeler into Harwood, who tumbled to the floor. White hit the Bladerunner on Wheeler and then pinned him to win the first fall. [C]

Jay White and Juice Robinson beat Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in 19:05 to win the first fall.

Wheeler was isolated by the challengers coming out of the break. Wheeler eventually performed a huracanrana on White and then made the hot tag to Wheeler, who worked over both challengers. Harwood picked up a couple of near falls on Robinson.

Harwood performed two German suplexes on Robinson, who blocked the third, White ran in and was backdropped. Harwood put Robinson down with a brainbuster for a close near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Harwood went for the Sharpshooter, but Robinson kicked him off. White checked in and suplexed Harwood into the corner and then Robinson followed up with a cannonball. White covered Harwood for a two count.

White stood Harwood up and chopped him three times. Harwood fired back with two of his own. White slapped Harwood a couple times and then caught him with an elbow that sent Harwood to the floor. White brought Wheeler in the ring and then he and Robinson set up for a spike piledriver, but Harwood took out Robinson and then performed a sunset flip. Wheeler hit White with a shot that led to a near fall.

Harwood spoke to Wheeler in the corner. Wheeler checked in and pointed to the sky before performing a Razor’s Edge on White and then Harwood caught him with a neckbreaker on the way down. Wheeler rolled into a pin, but White kicked out at the last moment again.

Wheeler placed White on the top turnbuckle in his corner and then he and Harwood fired away with several chops. Harwood superplexed White and then Wheeler went for a top rope splash, but White put his knees up. Robinson leapt from the other corner and splashed Harwood. Robinson rolled White on top of Wheeler for a great near fall.

“This is pro wrestling and doesn’t it make you proud,” McGuinness said. Riccaboni told viewers to call their friends because they were having an instant classic. Moments later, FTR teamed up to hit the Big Rig on Robinson and then Wheeler pinned him to win the second fall. [C]

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Jay White and Juice Robinson in 39:45 to win the second fall.

Powell’s POV: This has been every bit as good as Riccaboni and McGuinness’s comments suggest. On a side note, Riccaboni has called the FTR finisher the Shatter Machine twice now. I’m not sure if they’ve changed the name or if he’s mistakenly using the name they used for the Big Rig while they were in WWE.

Riccaboni said all hell broke loose during the commercial break. Wheeler and Robinson were fighting at ringside. Harwood went for a piledriver on the apron, but White countered into a backdrop. Harwood regrouped and hoisted up White, who threw punches at his head. Harwood held him up and then both men tumbled over the ringside barricade.

Wheeler leaned over the barricade to check on his partner and referee Paul Turner called for help. A couple of trainers showed up. Harwood got back to his feet first and then he and White traded chops and then punches on the floor behind the barricade. White suplexed White on the concrete floor, which drew a “holy shit” chant.

White shoved the trainer away. Harwood and Wheeler grabbed White from inside the barricade and double suplexed him back to ringside. Robinson went after FTR, who performed another double suplex on him on the ringside floor. The FTR duo returned to the ring while the referee counted. White was on the verge of being counted out, but Robinson gave him a shove to get him back in the ring before the ten count.

Both teams limped to the middle of the ring while the crowd cheered. The two teams traded punches. Wheeler suplexed Robinson over the top rope and they both tumbled to the floor heading into a PIP break that became a full screen break. [C]

Riccaboni said White had Harwood in a leg lock during the break. White tuned up the band in the corner, but he didn’t follow through with the superkick. Rather, the took White down and put him in a Sharpshooter, which drew great heat. Harwood reached the ropes to break the hold.

[Hour Two] Harwood regrouped and placed White on the top turnbuckle facing the crowd. Harwood went up behind him and executed a side suplex. Ring announcer Dasha announced that five minutes remained in the time limit, which drew the expected groans.

White supelxed Harwood into a bridge for a near fall. White set up for his finisher, but Harwood escaped and applied a Sharpshooter. Robinson ran in and was tackled by Wheeler, who put him in a Sharpshooter too. Robinson grabbed the hands of White to stoop him from submitting. The FTR duo released the hold and sold exhaustion, as well as Harwood’s knee injury.

Harwood pulled his kneepad down while Robinson tagged in. Robinson set up for a move, but Harwood countered into another Sharpshooter. McGuinness said Harwood lowered his kneepad so that he could apply more pressure. Robinson tapped out to end the match.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Jay White and Juice Robinson in 58:00 to win the deciding fall to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Harwood and Wheeler extended their hands. White and Robinson didn’t oblige initially, which led to a “shake their hands” chant. The heels moved closer and then White spat on the ground and left the ring with Robinson… [C]

Powell’s POV: An awesome match. This is the type of great tag team wrestling that I hoped would be the norm when AEW launched. I’m not sure why it took the launch of Collision to start getting it consistently, but I’m thrilled that we’re finally getting it and I hope that it continues. I remain surprised that they didn’t opt to have this match start later and carry over into the Battle of the Belts special.

A video package promoted the Blood & Guts match for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and focused on Pac and Kota Ibushi being the final members of the two teams… Entrances for the women’s match took place. Ruby Soho was not accompanied to the ring by her usual sidekicks. The Owen Hart Cup trophy was filled with flowers on a table on the stage along with the title belt that will be awarded to the winner…

2. Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale in the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament final. Soho performed an early series of strikes and set up for a move, but Willow stuffed it and suplexed her twice, then performed a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Ruby came right back with a series of knees to the face. Ruby looked into the camera and said the trophy would come home with The Outcasts. Soho covered Willow for a two count heading into a PIP break that became a full screen break. [C]

Willow put Soho in electric chair position. Soho punched her head a few times and rolled her into a pin for a two count. Willow came back with a single leg crab, but Soho reached the ropes. Willow pulled spray paint out from underneath the apron. Soho handed it to Willow and the referee took it away. Soho performed the No Future kick for a near fall.

Soho grabbed the can from the corner where the referee had placed it. Soho tried to hit Willow the with the can, but she ducked it. Willow performed the Pounce, which sent the spray paint can out of the ring. Willow followed up with the Doctor Bomb and scored the pin.

Willow Nightingale defeated Ruby Soho in 9:05 to win the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

After the match, Willow went to the stage to the trophy table. Tony Khan came out wearing a cowboy hat and raised her hand before heading backstage…

Powell’s POV: Meh. They had the tough assignment of having to follow the great tag team match. The crowd was respectful and yet it seemed like they were still catching their breath. The ring work was mostly fine, but I groan whenever The Outcasts do anything with spray paint cans.

Highlights aired of Ricky Starks beating Powerhouse Hobbs after QT Marshall’s interference seemingly backfired…

Footage aired of Tony Schiavone standing outside Powerhouse Hobbs locker room door. QT Marshall and Harley Cameron entered the room and Schiavone followed. Marshall apologized to Hobbs and said there’s no way he would intentionally cost him the tournament. Marshall recalled telling Hobbs that his word is his bond. He asked if he needed to find the biggest and baddest in AEW and knock him out just to prove it. Hobbs stood up and told Marshall to remember that his word is his bond…

“The Kings of the Black Throne” Malakai Black and Brody King made their entrance with Julia Hart… [C]

Powell’s POV: I continue to hope that this wasn’t meant to be Marshall helping Starks to set up a heel turn for Starks. Meanwhile, I get that Black and King used Kings of the Black Throne name outside AEW, but it seems like it would be more casual viewer friendly to simplify things by sticking with the House of Black name at all times.

3. “The Kings of the Black Throne” Malakai Black and Brody King (w/Julia Hart) vs. two local wrestlers. Riccaboni assured viewers that the network would give them time to get the men’s tournament final in. One of the locals broke up Black’s pin attempt. King took the wrestler who ran in to ringside and ran him into the ring barricade. Andrade El Idolo walked onto the stage. Black dropped the legal wrestler with his finishing kick and scored the pin.

Malakai Black and Brody King beat two local wrestlers in 2:55.

Afterward, Andrade walked toward the ring, but a group of referees stopped him. Black sat in the ring with Idolo’s mask and taunted him…

Powell’s POV: Speaking of simplifying things, Kevin Kelly and now Ian Riccaboni have both had trouble saying Idolo’s last name. If your own play-by-play voices can’t say the name, perhaps it’s time for a change. By the way, Riccaboni used the “Black Mass” WWE name for Black’s finishing kick. In hindsight, perhaps the squash match should have been slotted before the women’s tournament match.

The broadcast team ran through the Battle of the Belts VII lineup along with the previously advertised matches for AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage…

Ricky Starks made his entrance to cheers. CM Punk was out next to a mixed reaction. Punk wore pink and black shorts and played maestro while smiling as he stood on the ropes. Once his music stopped, there was a CM Punk chant along with boos. Riccaboni said that Dr. Martha Hart would appear on the Battle of the Belts special to present the cups and belts to to the two tournament winners…

4. CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks in the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament final. Punk took Starks down to start and then Starks returned the favor. Starks went for a hip toss, but Punk reversed it, which sent Starks to ringside. The boos grew louder. Punk held the ropes open and encouraged Starks to return to the ring. “What the hell was that?” Starks asked. Riccaboni once again said they would be given time to make sure the full match is televised. [C]

Powell’s POV: With the live Battle of the Belts special airing immediately following Collision, I don’t think any viewers who are paying attention are worried that they won’t see the full match.

Starks took control and sent Punk to ringside. Starks struck his pose and then held the ropes open for Punk to taunt him. Punk walked away from that side of the ring and crawled under the bottom rope. The boos grew as Punk went to the ropes and performed a Bret Hart style fist drop. Punk followed up with a side Russian leg sweep and covered Starks for two.

An “Owen” chant broke out. Starks punched Punk and then ran the ropes and ate a kick. Punk looked to the booing crowd. Punk slammed Starks to the mat and then went back to the ropes and signaled for the fist drop again, but Starks shot up and pulled Punk off the ropes. Starks covered Punk, who kicked out at one heading into a PIP break. [C]

Punk avoided a tornado DDT by shoving Starks off of him coming out of the break. Punk hooked Starks into a pin for a two count, and then Starks reversed it and got a two count of his own. Punk caught Starks with a high knee in the corner. Starks came right back with a tornado DDT for a near fall.

Starks went for a top rope elbow drop, but Punk moved out of the way and smiled. Punk put Starks down with a clothesline and got a near fall. Both wrestlers ran the ropes and collided with simultaneous crossbody block attempts.

Starks caught Punk in the corner and set up for a move, but Punk countered into a piledriver, which Riccaboni said was Bret Hart’s original finishing move. Punk smirked and then draped his arm over Starks for a two count.

Punk signaled for his GTS finisher. Punk hoisted up Starks, who elbowed his way free. Starks caught Punk with a spear, but Punk tumbled to the floor so Starks couldn’t cover him. Starks went to the floor and brought Punk back to the ring. Starks ran the ropes and speared Punk, who rolled him into an submission hold. Starks got his foot on the bottom rope to break it. The Punk fans chanted his name.

Punk put Starks on the top rope and then performed a huracanrana, but Starks rolled through and got a two count. They reversed pin attempts and Starks eventually ended up on top and held the middle rope while getting the three count.

Ricky Starks defeated CM Punk in 18:50 to win the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Streams fell from the rafters while Starks celebrated his win. Riccaboni closed the show as they transitioned to Battle of the Belts…

Powell’s POV: I’ll keep it brief with the second show starting, but my fear of a Straks heel turn was justified, though at least there was no QTV involvement.

