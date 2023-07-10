McGuire’s Mondays: No, do not give The Bloodline an Emmy

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

I swear on everything that’s good, if I hear one more person say that everyone in the Bloodline deserves an Emmy…

Look, it’s not that I don’t like what Roman Reigns and his cousins have been doing on WWE TV for what feels like one hundred million years now. The story is certainly worth the accolades it receives from most every end of the pro wrestling world. It’s been fun, intriguing, and a nice respite from what we’ve seen on pro wrestling TV – and especially WWE TV. There’s been a lot of good stuff in there between the happy accident with Samy Zayn, the rise of Jey Uso, and the undeniable attention Reigns receives each time he appears in front of a crowd.

But come on, man. Even when we replace “pro wrestling” with “sports entertainment,” and that sports entertainment actually doesn’t suck, there’s always a limit on how much we can take. It appears there aren’t a lot of people who have hit that limit quite yet, but color me someone who has. Word has it that the designated Bloodline segment that went down on Friday’s SmackDown went nearly double the allotted time it was given and clocked in at somewhere around 40 minutes. That’s more than a quarter of the show devoted to not wrestling. Call me crazy, but if I want to watch a pro wrestling television program, one of the things I’d hope to see is pro wrestling. At least some of the time? Maybe?

Please?

Again taking nothing away from how captivating Reigns and his crew has been, someone has to say this out loud, and since no one else is doing it, I’ll give it a shot: This is not great acting; this is great acting for pro wrestling TV. All these comments about how what the Bloodline is doing is cinema, tongue in cheek or not, have become grating. It’s not cinema. It’s not even a made-for-TV movie. It’s a pro wrestling angle that gets more time than any other pro wrestling angle has received on WWE TV in quite a while – if ever.

It’s also backed by – and don’t forget this, friends – television writers. Remember all those complaints that would surface from fans, insiders, and talent alike? They were based around the notion that WWE wasn’t hiring wrestling people to be part of its creative anymore and instead, the company was turning its attention toward bringing people who had television writing experience into the fold. It’s no wonder, then, that some quality story-driven television has been produced as a result of that initiative. And yet there’s only one problem.

Where’s the wrestling?

There’s no denying that part of pro wrestling’s appeal is the dirty little secret that it’s at least a second cousin – if not a first cousin – to a soap opera. For all of it to work, you have to have good wrestling, but you also have to have compelling drama. Some programs work because of great wrestling alone; some work because the story behind the wrestling is just so damn interesting. There are heroes. There are villains. There are anti-heroes. There are a myriad of characters in between. It’s like pro sports with more energy dedicated to telling the tale – or, for that matter, it’s like a tale being told that has pro sports as its nucleus. It’s Days Of Our Lives but athletes.

As such, the standard for things in the pro wrestling space that are otherwise lauded in separate industries is compromised. If you have wrestlers who can sprinkle some emotion and authenticity into their performances, they rise to the top. That doesn’t mean they are Daniel Day Lewis in My Left Foot. It just means they know how to read lines better than the typical jock who is more concerned with how his pectoral muscle looks than he is with making a crowd believe he hates the guy standing across from him in a ring. Which is why I’ll say it again for the people in the back: The Bloodline saga isn’t great acting; it’s great acting for pro wrestling TV.

And that’s not specific to only WWE, either. The Adam Cole/MJF stuff on AEW television has been a lot of fun … but it’s also starting to be a little too much fun. MJF was a born entertainer, and he’s proven that time and again with his AEW work. Adam Cole, meanwhile, can hold his own when it comes to a pro wrestling angle standpoint. He’s not nearly as vanilla or unbelievable as some of his industry colleagues. That said, it might be time to turn a corner on wherever they’re going sooner than later. A milk chocolate bar is a great after-dinner snack; it’s not great as an entire meal. Much like the Bloodline presentation, it’d be best for them to get out before all that chocolate starts giving people cavities.

That said, I’m probably partially to blame for all this, too. Hear me out. Perhaps one of the most curious elements to the celebration of stories like the ones I’m talking about comes in the form of how they’re covered in real time by websites just like this and people just like me. I’m as guilty of it as anybody, so I can speak from first-hand experience: Whenever I take on a live TV review beat, I know what’s expected of me when it comes to talking segments on pro wrestling TV. Here’s a hypothetical example. “Reigns told Jimmy to acknowledge him. The crowd booed. Jimmy stood there silent for a few seconds before telling Reigns he wouldn’t. The crowd cheered. Reigns was angry and threatened to attack Jimmy’s brother if Jimmy didn’t acknowledge Reigns as the Tribal Chief. The crowd chanted ‘No!’ Eventually, Reigns speared Jimmy.” Wow. That sure popped off the page.