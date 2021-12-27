WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the final Raw of 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Omos.

-Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler for the U.S. Championship.

-Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor.

-Randy Orton vs. Otis.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles at WWE Day 1.

-The Miz and Maryse renew their wedding vows.

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.