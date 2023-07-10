Legendary promoter Don King will be a recurring character in MLW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW CEO Court Bauer told the New York Post that Don King’s appearance on MLW Never Say Never won’t be his last. The legendary fight promoter was revealed as the benefactor of the Bomaye Fight Club on Saturday’s FITE+ event and Bauer stated that he will have a reoccurring role in MLW. “The goal, of course, is to have him there [in person], but having his presence with pre-tapes with Alex [Kane] those kinds of things,” Bauer said. “We will always find a way to do it.” Read more at NYPost.com.

Powell’s POV: It was a hell of a surprise to see the shady boxing promoter revealed as the man behind the faction led by new MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane, who is also quoted in the story. I’m still skeptical that the 91-year-old King will make an in-person appearance for MLW, but I never would have guessed that he’d be the benefactor, so insert Saturday’s PLE name here. The story notes that Bauer first told Kane about his plan to use King back in April. My full review of MLW Never Say Never is available via the main page.