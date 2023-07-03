WWE Raw in Baltimore (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Johnny Swinger, Steve Olsonoski, Jack Victory, Joey Janela, Bret Hart, Scotty Too Hotty, Charles Robinson, Tom Magee, Carmella DeCesare, Shinya Hashimoto, Harold Sakata, Abismo Negro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve Olsonoski is 70 today.

-Jack Victory (Kenneth Rinehurst) is 59 today.

-Johnny Swinger (Joseph Dorgan) is 48 today.

-Joey Janela is 34 today.

-Shinya Hashimoto was born on July 3, 1965. He died at age 40 on July 11, 2005 of a brain aneurysm.

-Bret Hart turned 66 on Sunday.

-WWE referee Charles Robinson turned 59 on Sunday.

-Scotty Too Hotty (Scott Garland) turned 50 on Sunday.

-Tom Magee turned 65 on Saturday.

-Former WWE Diva Search participant Carmella DeCesare turned 41 on Saturday.

-The late Harold Sakata was born on July 1, 1920. He died on July 19, 1982 at age 62 of liver cancer. Sakata is best known for playing the role of “Oddjob” in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-The late Abismo Negro (Andres Gonzalez) was born on July 1, 1971. His died of drowning and his body was found in a river on March 22, 2009.