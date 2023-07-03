NXT TV preview: The lineup for the Independence Day show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid in a Loser Leaves NXT match

-Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground match

-Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

-Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center (due to today’s Independence Day holiday). Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).