AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in a blind eliminator tournament match
-Britt Baker vs. Rubo Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match
-Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta
-MJF and Adam Cole in a blind tag team eliminator tournament match
-A Jon Moxley promo
Powell’s POV: The Baker vs. Soho match was scheduled for last week’s show, but it was postponed due to Baker falling ill. Dynamite will be live from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
What an incredible number of coincidences this Blind Eliminator tournament seems to be throwing up!
Shame on you for questioning the legitimacy of the blind eliminator tag team tournament. They showed you Tony Schiavone drawing two names, which just so happened to be MJF and his top contender Adam Cole. Granted, they never showed you the actual names, but even if you doubt Schiavone, how could you possibly doubt the credibility of RJ City?!? Next you’ll tell me that the NBA lottery was fixed when the Knicks ended up with Patrick Ewing. Wait, I think that one was fixed and I was a Knicks fan at one time. Never mind.